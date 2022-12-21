Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after alleged rape in the Village of Manchester
Beck was arrested by NYSP troopers in Canandaigua and was charged with first-degree rape.
Rochester woman injured in shooting near N. Union Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old woman was injured Tuesday in a shooting near North Union Street and Weld Street in Rochester. According to investigators, police were called to the area around 3:05 p.m. The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what they said were not life-threatening injuries. Investigators have yet to determine […]
Man seriously injured after shooting on Avondale Park
Officers said that, when they arrived, they located the victim, who was shot at least once in his lower body.
Rochester police investigate series of overnight car thefts
Two police cars are currently on the scene parked are parked between two other parked cars.
WHEC TV-10
City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
WHEC TV-10
Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
iheart.com
Man Shot on Rochester's Southeast Side
A Rochester man is recovering, after he was shot early this morning. Police say the man in his 20s was hit in the leg at around 4 this morning on Avondale Park. He has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. There are no arrests.
Hit-and-run victim man of service to community, dedicated to feeding the poor
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — New details are emerging on the death of 42-year-old Edgar Santa-Cruz. Police say Santa-Cruz was walking his dog on Thursday at the intersection of Park Ave. and South Goodman Street in Rochester when he was allegedly struck and killed by 37-year-old Master Bevel. Folks are remembering Santa-Cruz as a man dedicated […]
Driver seriously injured in I-490 rollover crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 this afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious physical injuries.” No […]
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee speaks out on issues at the facility
Monroe County, N.Y. — Gregory Bodine was let go from the Monroe County Children's Detention Center after being charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, stemming from an alleged incident at the facility. I sat down with Bodine sat down exclusively to talk...
iheart.com
Friends Mourn Man Killed Last Week in Hit and Run on Rochester's East Side
Friends and co-workers are mourning the man who was killed last week while walking his dog on Rochester's east side. As first reported by News 10, Edgar SantaCruz and his dog died when they were hit by a car while walking at South Goodman Street and Park Avenue last Thrusday night.
Police in Bloomfield search for stolen car and dog
Police in Bloomfield are looking for a stolen car with a dog inside.
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
Woman hospitalized after getting hit by pick-up truck on Lake Ave.
Police added she was taken to Strong Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
waynetimes.com
State Police arrest December 6th shooter inMaple Street, Newark drive-by shooting
Following an argument over a social media posting, a shooting occurred at a residence at 17 Maple Street in Newark where a number of people were milling about outside the Newark Community Center on December 6th. After the shot rang out, people scattered and police were faced with few clues,...
WHEC TV-10
Engine 16 firefighters free terrier stuck in bathtub drain
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters freed Foxy from a bathtub, after her paw got stuck in the drain. Hopefully she got a good bath before, since she may not want to get back in there again.
Firefighters battle fire on William St. in Lyons
The area on Williams St. was covered in smoke as fire crews closed the road to traffic as they battled the fire.
WHEC TV-10
Boat carrying cement had trouble getting back into Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boat carrying cement from Canada had some trouble turning around in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Charlotte. The boat operates out of Burlington, Ontario and transports cement to the Rochester area. The person who took the video told us it took longer...
Rochester recognizes work of 100-year-old woman on birthday with proclamation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, Rochester resident Rosa Wims turned 100 years old. To celebrate, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans presented Wims with a Proclamation alongside City Councilmember Mitch Gruber. Evans said Wims has done a lot of great things in her life for the Rochester Community. She was one of the first Black licensed professional […]
Sodus man arrested for allegedly injuring child, fighting deputies
As deputies were trying to arrest Stevenson, police say he attempted to fight the deputies and kicked one of them.
Comments / 0