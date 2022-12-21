Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Tuesday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Tue 10 am CS 24.2 23.6 22.9
Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Tuesday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 13.3 Tue 10 am CS 13.4 13.3 13.3
Hydrologic Outlook issued for La Porte, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 22:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: La Porte; St. Joseph Risk for River Ice Jams This Week Recent very cold temperatures may have led to rapid ice formation on area rivers. As temperatures warm into the 40s on Thursday and Friday, the ice may begin to break apart and create jams, especially where there are bends or narrowing of river channels. Rain is also expected later this week, but amounts should generally be less than a quarter of an inch. Melting snow will be the biggest contributing factor to rising rivers and streams. Although confidence in the exact timing and location of potential ice jams is low, this outlook means that elevated water levels and impacts are possible, but not yet certain. If you live in areas prone to flooding, monitor the latest forecasts and statements, including possible flood watches and warnings.
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Tuesday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Tue 10 am CS 24.2 23.6 22.9
Frost Advisory issued for Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns and Inland Flagler Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
