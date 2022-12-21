Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches below 7500 feet and 3 to 6 inches above 7500 feet, except up to 9 inches on west facing slopes and higher peaks. Southwest and west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts near 55 mph. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-40. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late tonight and Wednesday with weakening speeds thereafter.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO