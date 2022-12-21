Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern San Miguel County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe County, Quay County, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Eastern San Miguel County, and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches below 7500 feet and 3 to 6 inches above 7500 feet, except up to 9 inches on west facing slopes and higher peaks. Southwest and west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts near 55 mph. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-40. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late tonight and Wednesday with weakening speeds thereafter.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches with locally higher amounts on west facing slopes and higher peaks. Southwest and west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines and create low visibility from blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late tonight and Wednesday with weakening speeds thereafter.
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 21:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...The Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 7500 feet, and higher elevations of western Huerfano County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hartley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 39 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of the Texas Panhandle except for the far east and southeast. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
