Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Mountains and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Midnight MST Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO