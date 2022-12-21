Effective: 2022-12-27 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Tuesday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Tue 10 am CS 24.2 23.6 22.9

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO