Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches below 7500 feet and 3 to 6 inches above 7500 feet, except up to 9 inches on west facing slopes and higher peaks. Southwest and west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts near 55 mph. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-40. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late tonight and Wednesday with weakening speeds thereafter.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern San Miguel County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe County, Quay County, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Eastern San Miguel County, and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 21:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional snow will cause more travel concerns with blowing snow resulting in visibilities below 1/2 mile at times.
