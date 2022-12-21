In the past decade of bear hunts in northwestern New Jersey, the 2022 hunt tallied the fewest black bears killed, including seasons which were shorter. Reasons being offered for why the total of 114 bears killed this year is half the 225 killed in 2018 depend on which side of the bear hunt issue one is viewing the argument. The low numbers are waved around as "proof" there is no need for a hunt by the anti-hunt crowd with stormy and cold weather the reason bears were not out and about given by hunters.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO