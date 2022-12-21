Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Jewish Press
Jesus the Palestinian Terrorist and his 72 Dark-Eyed Virgins
One of the many ways in which the Palestinian Authority distorts history in order to invent a centuries-old Palestinian identity is to turn Jesus the Judean (Jew), who promoted peace on earth, into a Palestinian terrorist who was murdered by the Israelis, thus becoming the first Palestinian “Martyr,” who is now reveling in heaven with Allah, in the arms of 72 dark-eyed virgins.
The Jewish Press
Bethlehem: Christianity Dying Where it Began
After noting that there “has been a marked uptick in religiously motivated attacks by Palestinian Muslims on Christians in Bethlehem,” a report from November 21 offers these examples:. “Just over two weeks ago, a Muslim man was accused of harassing young Christian women at a Forefathers Orthodox Church...
The Jewish Press
EU’s Subversion of Israel
Liberal Jews in both the Diaspora and Israel have been hyperventilating over the “extremist” ministers in the incoming government headed by Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. These are the rabble-rouser Itamar Ben-Gvir, the theocrat Bezalel Smotrich and the ultra-socially conservative Avi Maoz. With Netanyahu insisting that he will...
The Jewish Press
Missing The Boat?
For decades, my husband Abe had wanted to attend a Shabbat program in English at a hotel with speakers who interested him. Years danced by and we never attended such a Shabbat program. Several years ago I saw an advertisement for a mid-week program during Chanukah in southern, sunny Eilat. My husband agreed and we signed up for it.
The Jewish Press
182,000 Christians Live in Israel and Doing Quite Well, Thank You Very Much
On Christmas eve 2022, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics issued a report on the country’s Christian population. Turns out, it’s not such a bad life. Here are the numbers:. Approximately 182,000 Christians1 live in Israel; they comprise about 1.9% of the State of Israel’s population. Also, the...
The Jewish Press
Eulogies for Rabbi Haim Meir Drukman, z’l
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the first to express his sorrow over the death of one of Religious Zionism’s greatest spiritual leaders, Rabbi Haim Meir Druckman, z”l (Rabbi Chaim Drukman). “A great light of love for Israel was extinguished today,” Netanyahu wrote in a tweet....
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Elbit Systems to Supply Poland with F-16 Mission Simulators
Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has won a contract to deliver four F-16 full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force. The contract is worth an estimated $36 million, Air Force Technology reported on Friday. The simulators will be designed to allow the Polish Air Force’s pilots to upgrade a...
The Jewish Press
United Norishkeit: UN’s Gift to Israel on Chanukah
The United Nations Security Council met on December 19, 2022 during the Jewish holiday of Chanukah which marks Jews rededicating their temple in Jerusalem 2,200 years ago. The council heard from Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process (aka Coordinator For Palestinian Demands) about the situation in the region during the period from September 21 to December 7.
The Jewish Press
2022: American Jews United to Save Ukrainian Jews
David Ben-Gurion famously said, “In order to be a realist in the State of Israel, one must believe in miracles.” Looking back on the year 2022, it is not difficult to find reasons for pessimism. This was a year marked by ferocious antisemitism on social media and in the public square. It was so intense that it necessitated condemnation from the highest levels of government. Meanwhile, the rift between Israel and American Jews appears to be growing, with divisive issues looming on the agenda for 2023.
The Jewish Press
Democracy in Israel
A recent visit to Israel revealed matters different from previous visits — and similar to what is happening in the United States. Today’s Israel, like the US, is a deeply divided nation. Israel’s democratic system is based on a unicameral parliament, the Knesset, the members of which are chosen in an election based on nationwide proportional representation. Because no one single political party has ever in the country’s history won a majority of 61 out of 120 Knesset seats, multiple parties — including small ones — need to group together in a coalition to form the government.
The Jewish Press
Start-Up Nation for Zionist Causes
Israel is rightly appreciated as a fount of innovation in a vast array of technologies and industries. Being a Start-Up Nation demands a mindset that looks at matters afresh, without being constrained by the way things have always been done. To have a Start-Up Nation mindset is to have vision,...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Exports up 10% to $160 Billion in 2022
According to the Economy Ministry, Israel’s exports are predicted to have increased by more than 10% to a record high of at least $160 billion in 2022, led by services. Exports, which account for more than 30% of Israeli economic activity, reached $144 billion in 2021, when services surpassed goods as the country’s principal export category for the first time, reported Reuters.
The Jewish Press
Watch: Keeping the Kinneret Always Topped Off
That’s it! No more worrying about the (Sea of Galilee) Kinneret’s water level dropping below the red line in drought years. The new water pipeline that feeds the Kinneret with desalinated water has officially been opened. And now Israel can give even more water to the Jordanians. The...
The Jewish Press
Rabbi Haim Drukman, Father of Hesder Yeshivas, Settlement Movement, Who Converted Thousands, Dead at 90
Religious Zionism’s Spiritual Leader and Dean of the Ohr Etzion Yeshiva Rabbi Haim Meir Druckman, 90, passed away Sunday evening at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The rabbi contracted COVID-19 earlier this month for the second time this year, and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care...
The Jewish Press
The Nasty Sport of Second-Guessing Israel
The penchant to pronounce critical judgement on every Israeli counter-terror incident and foreign policy initiative, not to mention domestic policy, is becoming quite a blood sport in Washington and other capitals. Israel’s new government, which finally may be formed in the coming week, will have to pushback hard against this...
The Jewish Press
EU’s Secret Palestinian Building Plan for Area C
The EU’s secret Palestinian building plan for Area C of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) disqualifies Europe as a fair and professional mediating body in the Middle East conflict, as determined by the 1995 Oslo Interim Accords. The concealed EU plan to help the PA build in Area...
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Part III: Jordan River
It happened after the death of Moses…that G-d said to Joshua… “Moses, My servant has died. Now, arise, cross this Jordan (River), you and this entire people, to the land that I give to them, to the Children of Israel (Joshua 1: 1-2) Recap: Last week, we...
The Jewish Press
Nefesh B’Nefesh Recognizes 9 Inspiring Young Olim from English-Speaking Countries
Nine outstanding young Olim (immigrants to Israel) from English-speaking countries have been recognized for making exceptional contributions to strengthening the State of Israel. The new Nefesh B’Nefesh Maor Youth Prize was established this year to honor our young Olim who have made an impact in the Jewish state and who serve as a guiding light in their local communities.
