Developer nixes plan for Wawa in South Jersey after uproar from neighbors
The proposal for a Wawa in South Jersey that drew criticism from the community has been withdrawn by the developer. Hortense Associates decided to withdraw its pending application with the Cherry Hill Planning Board after consulting with Wawa, Richard J. Goldstein, the developer’s attorney, said in a letter to the township on Wednesday.
Best Places to Live in Atlantic County
Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City. Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of...
Atlantic City delays choice of developer for airport site
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for a historic former airport property but dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote.The delay opens the door, or at least buys more time for, a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, wrote to Gov. Phil Murphy last month asking his administration to begin "a strong, vigorous, competetive public process" for choosing a developer for...
More people still leaving N.J. than moving in. But exodus has slowed.
The number of people who moved out of New Jersey continues to outpace those relocating to the Garden State, but the spread between those numbers reached a decade low last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Between July 2020 and July 2021, the net loss of residents to relocations...
Is a $77K tip for casino dealers proof we’ve gone tip looney in NJ?
Feel free to write me and tell me if I’m off base on this; I haven’t set foot inside a casino in years. The only gambling I’ve done lately is a Powerball ticket. But a $77,000 tip for casino dealers? Is this not proof that our entire tipping culture is warped?
Northfield, New Jersey Mayor Displaced From Home Due To Fire
Mayor Chau’s home caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022. The fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters from Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point, and Pleasantville responded to the working fire on the 1000 block of Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey. Chau was incredibly grateful for the...
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
NJ minimum wage stops just north of $14 per hour on its way, next year, to $15
Minimum wage in New Jersey is going up a buck and change to $14.03 per hour, starting Jan. 1. Another minimum wage increase is scheduled to happen in 2024 to meet Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of $15 an hour.
Tenants in N.J. public housing complex report broken radiators and boilers ahead of deep freeze
Tenants in the notoriously troubled Stanley Holmes Village public housing complex in Atlantic City are heading into what is expected to be the area’s coldest Christmas in about 30 years without reliable heat or hot water, residents and advocates say. Residents have been reporting frequent heat and hot water...
N.J. Turnpike agrees to pay billions to help fund the Gateway Tunnel
New Jersey Turnpike Authority commissioners approved a landmark funding agreement Tuesday to make billions of dollars in annual loan payments to help finance New Jersey’s share of the Gateway Hudson River rail tunnel project. Under the unanimously approved agreement, the state treasurer will make an annual $124 million loan...
Best Seafood Crabs In Atlantic City, Margate, NJ & Beyond
With the holiday season well underway and Christmas just a few days away, here are some wonderful seafood options that you can treat you and yours with. Earlier this year, we turned to our committed team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members. The assignment, what are the...
Firefighters extinguish Atlantic City blaze
Nearly two dozen Atlantic City firefighters responded to a blaze late Wednesday night. The fire at 211 S. Metropolitan Ave. was called in just after 11:30 p.m., Fire Chief Scott Evans said. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived About, he said. The building did not appear to...
N.J. strictly overhauls concealed carry gun restrictions as Murphy signs law. Firearm groups sue.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a sweeping — and intensely debated — law that will overhaul and strictly limit how and where you can legally carry a concealed handgun in New Jersey in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively made it easier to get carry permits.
NBC New York
Woman Wins More Than $1.6M at Casino, Shares Money With Dealers, Gamblers
Christmas came early for a New Jersey woman who hit a big jackpot at an Atlantic City casino as well as the dealers and fellow gamblers who she decided to share her newfound wealth with. The 74-year-old woman from Monmouth County, New Jersey, scored a royal flush from a $5...
Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl
NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
wbgo.org
Black gun owners in New Jersey object to new concealed carry restrictions
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is soon expected to sign new regulations revising the state’s concealed carry laws, which removes the justifiable need standard while upping other requirements. Supporters say it will make the state safer, especially in underserved neighborhoods in cities like Newark, Camden, and Trenton where reports...
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County
Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.
SAF Sues New Jersey Over New Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state’s new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called “sensitive places,” and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun “while in a vehicle.”
fox29.com
Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather
PHILADELPHIA - All 24 Mastery Schools in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey are closed Friday, December 23. Officials made the announcement late Thursday afternoon, citing the winter weather making its way into the Delaware Valley. Due to the heavy rain and the forecasted plunge in temperatures Friday morning, officials...
