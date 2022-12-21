Read full article on original website
Turkey summons French envoy after Paris shooting
Turkey on Monday summoned France's ambassador over "anti-Turkey propaganda", which Ankara alleged was pushed by outlawed PKK militants in Paris after three Kurds were shot dead, a diplomatic source said. "We expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by PKK circles against our country and with the fact that...
Israel thanks Morocco for protecting Jews during Holocaust
Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Morocco's King Mohammed VI for his country's provision of "safe haven" for Jews during the Holocaust, in a missive seen by AFP on Tuesday. The letter -- marking two years since Morocco normalised ties with Israel -- was the first occasion an Israeli state official...
Thousands rally in Nagorno-Karabakh to protest blockade of only land link to Armenia: AFP
Thousands rallied on Sunday in Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region's largest city Stepanakert, to protest the blockade of the only land link to Armenia, an AFP journalist saw. For nearly two weeks Azerbaijani activists have blocked the Lachin corridor to protest what they claim is illegal mining. Yerevan has accused...
Suspected jihadists kill 17 herders in northeast Nigeria
Boko Haram jihadists killed 17 herders and stole their cattle following clashes in the troubled northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, self-defence militia told AFP Monday. The militants on Saturday attacked herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district, the militiamen said. "Seventeen herders were killed...
Egypt launches new bid round for Mediterranean, Nile Delta oil and gas exploration
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has set a new international tender for oil and gas exploration rights in the Nile Delta and Mediterranean sea, the state news agency reported on Tuesday. The tender was set for 12 blocks, split evenly between onshore and offshore, and the deadline for offers in the...
Israeli ambassador to Turkey presents credentials to Erdogan
Israel's ambassador to Turkey Irit Lillian on Tuesday presented her credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the foreign ministry said, marking a new era after four years with the position unstaffed. "A very emotional moment this afternoon as I presented my letter of credentials to the President," Lillian, who had...
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease
BEIJING (AP) — China says it will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of millions of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. The announcement Tuesday adds to abrupt changes that are rolling back some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls as President Xi Jinping’s government tries to reverse an economic slump. Rules that confined millions of people to their homes kept China’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth. The latest decision could send an influx of free-spending Chinese tourists to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe for Lunar New Year, which begins Jan. 22. But it also presents a danger they might spread COVID-19 as infections surge in China. China stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
Senate probes major automakers over alleged link to Uyghur forced labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
Ethiopia govt team makes first Tigray visit after peace deal
A high-level Ethiopian government delegation on Monday made the first visit to the capital of rebel-held Tigray since the signing of a peace deal last month aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict. Both sides applauded the visit, which sought to build on the November 2 accord, with the Tigrayans...
UN urges Taliban to end 'terrible' restrictions on women
The Taliban must immediately revoke their policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, the UN rights chief insisted Tuesday, condemning their "terrible" consequences. "No country can develop -- indeed survive -- socially and economically with half its population excluded," Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.
Mexican president warns against accepting cartel gifts
Mexico's president on Tuesday urged people not to be tricked by drug traffickers giving out Christmas gifts, after suspected cartel members were filmed handing out toys in a major city. Authorities said they had launched an investigation after images on social media showed alleged criminals distributing presents from trucks adorned...
Three foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staff
Three foreign aid groups announced on Sunday they were suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the country's Taliban rulers ordered all NGOs to stop women staff from working. Their announcement prompted warnings from a top UN official in Afghanistan and from NGOs that humanitarian aid would be hard hit. "We...
Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 28
ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday. The lira traded at 18.6335 early on Wednesday, unchanged from its close on Monday. The main BIST 100 share index closed 1.26% lower at 5,434.51 points on Tuesday. GLOBAL MARKETS. Asian...
King Charles invokes late Queen and faith in humanity in Christmas message
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles invoked his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, in his first Christmas message to the nation as monarch and spoke of his faith in humanity at a time of "great anxiety and hardship". Charles said he shares with his "whole heart" his mother's faith in God...
Ten dead after bus hit mine in Burkina Faso: governor
Ten passengers riding a bus died when their vehicle struck a mine in eastern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said on Monday. The mini-bus hit a mine on a road near the village of Bougui on Sunday afternoon and the explosion killed 10 passengers, Colonel Hubert Yameogo said in a statement.
