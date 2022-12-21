ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Digital Trends

This 58-inch TV is discounted to $298, and it’s flying off the shelves

Imagine watching all your festive favorite shows and movies on a new TV this Christmas. With one of the best TV deals, you can enjoy everything from Christmas rom-coms to family flicks on a 58-inch screen, for less. The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV is now just $298 at Walmart, saving $40 off the regular $338 price. Hurry though — this deal is flying off the shelves faster than you can say “Elf on a shelf” so you’ll need to snap it up quick if you want to take it home in time for the holidays.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
IGN

Deal Alert: Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED Gaming TV Is $700 Off

This Walmart Black Friday deal is back. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298. That's how much we saw it for on Black Friday, but it sold out promptly after being live for less than a day.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
Billboard

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
AOL Corp

This 50-inch Samsung TV is on sale for only $298

What's better than watching Home Alone and Die Hard in a back-to-back double feature at this time of year? Watching them on a 50-inch, 4K screen — that's what! Right now, Walmart is offering a Samsung 50-inch TV for $298 (from $371). That's a fantastic deal, especially if you missed the ones during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBS News

Is Walmart open Christmas day?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Many retail chains will be closed on Christmas day. But is Walmart one of them? Christmas is this Sunday. If...

Comments / 0

Community Policy