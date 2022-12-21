Read full article on original website
Best TV deals in the UK for December 2022: Cheap 4K sets from Samsung, Hisense, LG and more
With the Christmas holidays approaching and the World Cup rumbling on, December is shaping up to be a great month to buy a new TV. Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this month.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (ultra HD) are now becoming standard, especially on streaming...
MyStateline.com
Still have some holiday gift cards, cash? Here are top upgrades for your home office
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What to upgrade in your home office with holiday gift cards or cash. Working from home has surged recently, and it’s a trend that’s unlikely to go away soon. Therefore, if you got some cash or gift cards this festive season, you might want to invest in some home office upgrades.
Best adult board game
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In a world dominated by video games, board games are more social because they involve team play, usually face-to-face. Board games are more accessible because the rules are simple and easy to grasp quickly. Board games are also a fun way to develop our cognitive abilities as we choose strategies and tactics to try and win friendly competitions.
