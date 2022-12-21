Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are Some Of The Finest Crab Cakes In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier in the 2022, we assembled our list. Now, just in time for the New Year’s holiday, here is our refresher course, featuring some of the best crab cakes in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This list is subjective and you may have found your favorite crab cakes elsewhere. Please...
Cause Of Death Update Of Atlantic County Christmas Shooting
On Monday, December 26, 2022, we reported about the Christmas evening shooting death of David Wigglesworth. Marylue Wiggiesworth, 51 has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing her husband on Christmas evening, Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 10:19 p.m., in their Mays Landing, New Jersey home. Marylue Wigglesworth is...
Here Are The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey
In 2022, we went in search of the best hot dogs in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area. We found 10. Many of them are available right now. Some you will have to wait until this spring and summer to once again enjoy. Our list was compiled by friends, family,...
Who Makes The Best Cheesesteak Sub In The Atlantic City, NJ Area 2022?
With all of the great college and professional football, along with watching wonderful holiday movies … during this precious Christmas and New Year’s 2022 season, we take this opportunity to revisit our listener and readers choice selections. Perhaps this gets you in the mood to have one of...
The Best Crème Brûlée Desserts In Atlantic City, New Jersey
This was another really fun “Best of” list that we assembled during 2022. During this holiday season, or, right after … following a wonderful meal, consider treating you and yours to this wonderful dessert. For many, it’s hard to leave “room” for dessert. We’ve all been there....
So Cold in NJ That Bursting Pipes Close Library, Hotel, and Apartment Complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel, and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Beautiful Work on Christmas Eve
This is important and beautiful work that is being done on Christmas Eve by Will Reynolds, the Atlantic County Prosecutor and various working partners that we’ll mention in just a moment. While most people are off today, here’s what members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police...
Ho Ho Ho: The Best 20 Chicken Wings In Atlantic County, NJ
Here’s another perfect warm comfort food that you can enjoy with family and friends this Christmas and New Year’s holiday season. There are many great establishments in Atlantic County, New Jersey that offer their own unique take on chicken wings. Our team of great family and friends assembled...
Our List Of The 10 Best Casino Restaurants In Atlantic City 2022
Back in April, 2022, we took on the nearly impossible task of selecting the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City. It was a daunting task to say the least. For those we inadvertently missed … please chalk it off as a sin of our minds and not of our hearts.
2 From Bridgeton, NJ, Killed in Car That Got in the Way of Passing Truck on Turnpike
WESTAMPTON — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike early Sunday left two men from Bridgeton dead, State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:16 AM to the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 42 in Burlington County. Police said 30-year-old Higinio Martinez...
Fox News Host Trying to Sell Million-dollar NJ Beach Home He Renovated
BEACH HAVEN — Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters has put his Jersey Shore beach house on the market. The "Jesse Watters Primetime" star is looking to unload the 2,000-square-foot LBI home that he and his wife Emma bought in April 2021 for $1.1 million. The four-bedroom house on...
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
30 Rescued From Motels in West Atlantic City, NJ, During Coastal Flooding
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say they helped rescue 30 people from flood waters along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City Friday morning. According to the EHT Police Department, flooding began to occur around 7:30 between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive. With the assistance of the West Atlantic...
Atlantic City Doesn’t Fix Giant Pothole: Place A Christmas Tree
Well, it’s Christmas Eve, Eve and the enormous pothole is still there. Last week we wrote about the very creative solution that residents of Richmond Avenue in Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, New Jersey. They took matters into their own hands and decided … if a barricaded, ugly pothole was...
Who Has the Winning $10,000 Lottery Ticket Bought in Vineland, NJ?
Somebody has fallen into some cash, thanks to the New Jersey Lottery. Lottery officials say a winning $10,000 ticket was purchased in Vineland, Cumberland County. The Mega Millions ticket was for the Tuesday, December 20th drawing and was purchased at Charlie's Liquor on Gheysons Avenue. The $10,000 prize was hit...
Atlantic City Council Approves Dr. Harvey Kesselman Way Street
Atlantic City Council has approved the naming of Dr. Harvey Kesselman Way, a street sign designation to be located within the sprawling Stockton University Atlantic City, New Jersey campus. The Atlantic City Council vote was unanimous. The block, located along the Stockton University Residential Complex, will officially be renamed at...
2 Teens Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized by Atlantic City, NJ, Police
Atlantic City Police say two teenagers were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized last Thursday night. According to the ACPD, just before 8:30 PM, Sgt. Timothy Smith visited a business in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to numerous complaints from business owners about illegal drug deals.
Winning $92,000 Lottery Ticket Purchased in Absecon, NJ
There may be some extra presents under the tree for one family in South Jersey as a pretty big winning lottery ticket was sold in Absecon. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket for last Saturday's drawing was sold at Friendly Deli on New Jersey Avenue.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
