ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Major winter storm expected to impact central Ohio

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLNh5_0jprKAuy00

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

WINTER STORM WATCH (Thursday night through Friday afternoon)

WIND CHILL WATCH (Friday morning through Saturday afternoon)

A major storm later in the week will have a substantial travel impact, so everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for weather updates through the holiday weekend.

We enjoyed some sunshine through increasing high clouds, and moderating temperatures that reached 40 degrees. Clouds will increase overnight, holding readings to the upper 20s and low 30s.

A moist southerly flow will bring occasional showers on Thursday. A potent storm developing in the Midwest will interact with an arctic cold front diving south across the central states.

As the storm deepens rapidly Thursday night moving into Lower Michigan, rain will change to snow around midnight, accompanied by high winds (40-50 mph) behind the arctic front that will cause blowing snow and the risk of power outages.

Temperatures will nosedive from the 30s to the teens overnight, and the wind chill will dip to as low as -10. Snowfall totals will be light, generally an inch or two, with some lake-enhanced snow showers developing later on Friday.

Arctic high pressure will build down from Canada over the holiday weekend in the wake of the storm, as low pressure moves across eastern Canada, resulting in frigid winds on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will dip to the single digits and only reach the teens in the afternoon.

Lighter winds and improving travel weather will prevail on Christmas Day, but with bitterly cold air in place.

FORECAST

  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 40
  • Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 32
  • Thursday: Showers, breezy. High 44
  • Friday: Very windy, frigid, snow showers. High 8 (4)
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, frigid. High 9 (2)
  • Christmas: Mostly sunny High 14 (3)
  • Monday: Partly sunny. High 24 (6)
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. High 30 (16)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Annie
6d ago

All summer we heard all these storm warnings, power outages, blah blah blah. Got a few drops of rain and that was it. However, I believe we will get high winds. Hope for the sake of my pets we keep our power

Reply
2
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Some sunshine, warmup coming with rain

Clouds will linger through tonight in the wake of an Alberta Clipper passing well to the north of Ohio and leftover shallow moisture. High pressure near the Mid-Atlantic coast will provide a southeast flow and some sunshine Wednesday, with above-freezing temperatures that will allow more snow and ice to melt. Clouds will return on Thursday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Light snow, very cold, late week warmup coming

A weak Alberta Clipper crossing Ohio brought a dusting of snow and created some slick spots. Temperatures edged back up to 20 degrees for the first time in several days, which is still nearly 20 degrees below normal. The massive storm system that impacted a large portion of the country through the holiday weekend is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clouds linger, gradual warmup this week

Clouds will linger through tonight in the wake of an Alberta Clipper and leftover shallow moisture. Temperatures continue to slowly moderate, reaching the upper 20s. High pressure will build in from the west on Wednesday, providing some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures, allowing more snow and ice to finally melt. Clouds will return beginning on Thursday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Few flurries Tuesday, kicking off a warming trend into the New Year

Today: AM freezing drizzle, mainly cloudy, high 31. We’re starting the day off with some light flurry activity, and a bit of a light freezing drizzle mixing in as well. That is just adding to the slick conditions on the roadways this morning. The good news, however, is we are kicking off a bit of a warming trend. Temperatures begin in the lower 20s this morning, but we’ll top out in the lower 30s for daytime highs. We will hang on to quite a bit of cloud cover throughout the day, but those clouds begin to break up overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massive Winter Storm Impacts Holiday Travel

Travelers stranded after mass flight delays, cancellations. There were thousands of flight cancellations nationwide Monday, leaving flyers stranded — often without their bags — and frustrated. At John Glenn International Airport, scores of bags piled up near baggage claim, having arrived home before their owners. Kason Thomas returns...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Frigid holiday weekend, light snow Monday

The intense winter storm over southeastern Canada that swept frigid air into the eastern half of the country will begin to drift farther away. The storm intensified rapidly into a “bomb cyclone” (about 28.41 inches of pressure, equivalent to a Category 2/3 hurricane) over eastern Ontario, driving temperatures down 51 degrees ON Dec. 22-23, from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow showers to start the week for Columbus area

Another brisk start to the morning, but we are heading in the right direction. Temps are actually close to double digits areawide, while still almost 15° below normal, much warmer than the last few morning. A quick moving clipper system will dive southwest and zip through our morning late this morning into the early afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Light snow showers before midweek warmup

Temperatures edged up to around 15 degrees from the single digits, with near zero wind chills. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with lows falling to near 5 degrees over a solid snowpack. A weak Alberta Clipper will bring light snow and flurries on Monday, with minor accumulations. Temperatures will start off in the 20s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly Christmas, followed by snow Monday for Columbus area

Today: Partly sunny, some clearing later, chilly, high 15. Monday: Sct’d snow showers, light accumulations, high 22. Merry Christmas to all! Bundle up today again, as temps will be slightly warmer today, with less wind, so it will feel better than it has the last 2 days. Today will still be a top 5 coldest Christmas day in Columbus with a high near 15.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus road crews continue storm cleanup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s snow emergency is over but there is still plenty of work to be done when it comes to the holiday weekend storm. The city of Columbus is still working Tuesday to clear the city’s streets, focusing mainly on getting the slush off the roads to prevent a refreeze. “You […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evening Weather Forecast: 12.26.2022

Man sentenced to 16 years for plot to kidnap Michigan …. A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his involvement in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a plot that originated in Dublin, Ohio. RAW VIDEO: Ohio Statehouse flooding. The Ohio Senate chamber took water...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Frigid Christmas weekend, wind chill advisory

WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL NOON CHRISTMAS DAY A deep storm over southeastern Canada will continue to impact the weather, with icy cold winds and lingering lake-enhanced flurries. Wind chill values ranged from -10 to -20 degrees, with temperatures slowly edging up to around 10 degrees by early evening. Arctic high pressure in the wake of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus

Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus. Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations …. Southwest Airlines continues flight cancellations in Columbus. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-27-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VpvH5v. LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak. LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FVrEZ3. Central Ohioans...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohioans with ties to Buffalo blizzard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup up in Buffalo, New York, continues following the weekend’s deadly blizzard, with more than 30 storm-related deaths in the area. Some in central Ohio have ties to western New York. Tuesday’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus was postponed because the airport in Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHIZ

Cold Spells Can Burst Pipes

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The recent cold spell brought sub-zero temperatures that caused exposed and uninsulated water pipes to burst. The freezing conditions not only can affect homeowners but businesses too. Squiggly’s Car Wash General Manager Ryan Dale dealt with a burst pipe this morning and explained the precautions the business takes to prevent the freezing temperatures from affecting business.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures.  Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak

LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FVrEZ3. LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FVrEZ3. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VpvH5v. Central Ohioans with ties to Buffalo blizzard. Central Ohioans with ties to Buffalo blizzard. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3C59WBo. Ohio preparing for Jan. 1 launch...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy