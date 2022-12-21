Major winter storm expected to impact central Ohio

WINTER STORM WATCH (Thursday night through Friday afternoon)

WIND CHILL WATCH (Friday morning through Saturday afternoon)

A major storm later in the week will have a substantial travel impact, so everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for weather updates through the holiday weekend.

We enjoyed some sunshine through increasing high clouds, and moderating temperatures that reached 40 degrees. Clouds will increase overnight, holding readings to the upper 20s and low 30s.

A moist southerly flow will bring occasional showers on Thursday. A potent storm developing in the Midwest will interact with an arctic cold front diving south across the central states.

As the storm deepens rapidly Thursday night moving into Lower Michigan, rain will change to snow around midnight, accompanied by high winds (40-50 mph) behind the arctic front that will cause blowing snow and the risk of power outages.

Temperatures will nosedive from the 30s to the teens overnight, and the wind chill will dip to as low as -10. Snowfall totals will be light, generally an inch or two, with some lake-enhanced snow showers developing later on Friday.

Arctic high pressure will build down from Canada over the holiday weekend in the wake of the storm, as low pressure moves across eastern Canada, resulting in frigid winds on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will dip to the single digits and only reach the teens in the afternoon.

Lighter winds and improving travel weather will prevail on Christmas Day, but with bitterly cold air in place.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 40

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 32

Thursday: Showers, breezy. High 44

Friday: Very windy, frigid, snow showers. High 8 (4)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, frigid. High 9 (2)

Christmas: Mostly sunny High 14 (3)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 24 (6)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. High 30 (16)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.