Worcester Man Indicted for Murder After Body Found in Paxton in March

WORCESTER – A Worcester man was indicted on a murder charge in the death of a man whose body was found in Paxton in March, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up an indictment yesterday against Christopher Fuller, 30,...
PAXTON, MA
Pair Indicted in Organized Retail Crime Operation

WORCESTER – A 68-year-old man has been indicted on charges related to leading an organized retail crime operation, while a 43-year-old woman was also indicted on a single count for her role in the operation, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. A Worcester County Grand...
LANCASTER, MA

