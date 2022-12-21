Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
New Town man accused of threatening hospital staff and setting items on fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a New Town man accused of threatening a hospital security officer with a pocketknife and setting items on fire. 44-year-old Joseph Conklin is charged with terrorizing and endangerment by fire. After taking him into custody, officers found a burnt cap and a score mark on the interior of a bathroom door.
KNOX News Radio
ND fatal crash under investigation
A two vehicle crash south of Williston on Monday claimed the life of a 61-year old Sidney (MT) woman. According to the North Dakota Patrol the victim was driving a pick-up that lost control while negotiating a curve on Highway 85 and slammed into an oncoming pickup driven by a 31-year old male from Kansas. The victim was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
KFYR-TV
keyzradio.com
Police In Williston Investigate Shooting
The Williston Police Department responded to a complaint of a female victim with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of 20th Street East on December 20, 2022, at around 11:00 p.m. The female victim was located and taken to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston when police officers got on the site. Also discovered inside the house was a male suspect who was discovered dead from what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this moment, neither the victim's nor the suspect's identity will be made public.
KFYR-TV
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Transmission issues left the entire town of New Salem and Judson without power Sunday afternoon. At one point, more than 800 customers were in the dark in Morton, Mountrail and Williams County. Crews from several companies are working to restore remaining outages. Check with your provider...
KFYR-TV
Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip: a town divided by two states – Westby
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In today’s Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip, we travel to eastern Montana. We’ve all heard about people who have dual citizenship, but not many claim dual “statesman-ship.”. But Cliff Naylor traveled to a town divided by two states in 2007.
KFYR-TV
Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston elementary principal has filed his voluntary resignation to the Williston Basin School District this week. Robert Smith has worked for several years at Round Prairie, Garden Valley and Bakken Elementary. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October and the school board voted to consider discharging him on December 5.
Name of victim in Williston Murder released
UPDATE: Dec. 16, 3:05 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the victim has been released by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office after last night’s arrest of Jacob Long. According to the WCSO, the victim was 30-year-old Megan Lindquist of Washington. She had been living in Williston with the suspect, Jacob Long, and is […]
