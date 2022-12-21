The Williston Police Department responded to a complaint of a female victim with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of 20th Street East on December 20, 2022, at around 11:00 p.m. The female victim was located and taken to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston when police officers got on the site. Also discovered inside the house was a male suspect who was discovered dead from what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this moment, neither the victim's nor the suspect's identity will be made public.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO