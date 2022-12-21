Read full article on original website
Related
Best Elf on the Shelf sets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An Elf on the Shelf has the most important job of the holiday season: sitting, observing and reporting back to Santa. When your child adopts an Elf on the Shelf, you want to be sure that you are getting the best one.
Best Christmas stocking stand
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Regardless of how well-decorated your fireplace mantel is, it tends to feel incomplete until you hang up your Christmas stockings. But how do you decide which Christmas stocking stand best embodies the holiday spirit? With the seemingly endless list of holders, it may seem like you’re forced to close your eyes and go with the one you randomly point to.
Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.
Best white side table
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The side table is the most convenient piece of furniture to pair with a chair or sofa. It gives you usable surface area without taking up too much space in the center of the room. A white side table is...
Christmas isn’t always holly jolly – even some of its best-loved songs are bittersweet
(THE CONVERSATION) – In American culture, Christmas is supposed to be synonymous with joy. The familiar carols proclaim this message, with “Joy to the World” resounding in thousands of churches, while its secular counterpart exhorts listeners to have “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”. The real emotions of...
Christmas shoppers putting fewer gifts under the tree as recession looms
Seven fewer gifts, to be exact.
What to buy with the money you got for the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which products are best to buy with the money you got for the holidays?. Opening holiday gifts is always fun, but sometimes, just getting cash is best — especially if your relatives don’t have the best track record when it comes to picking out things you like.
Best white fluffy rug
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. White fluffy rugs fit any interior style, from minimalistic to eclectic. They bring texture, depth, style and comfort to a room, providing an aesthetic appeal that is plush underfoot. The Willa Arlo Interior Hermina White Area Rug comes in every shape and size imaginable and spruces up any home, whether a grandiose mansion or classic studio apartment. The cozy rug is vacuumable, and keeping up with its maintenance is a breeze.
Best LeapFrog toy under $35
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. LeapFrog is best-known for its cutting-edge educational toys that don’t compromise on fun. In fact, every LeapFrog toy is thoughtfully designed to deliver an engaging play experience that fosters creativity and curiosity through learning. There are many expensive LeapFrog...
Best wreath storage
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most holiday decorations require the buyer to think about how they’ll store the items for the several months of the year they won’t be in use, and finding wreath storage is no different. And while many holiday decorations can easily fit into malleable bags or rectangular boxes, wreaths are unique for their circular designs. This means wreath storage containers must either be big enough to accommodate the decorations, or circular for a tighter fit, like the wreaths themselves.
Best button maker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Button badges are enduring accessories that show off everything from political slogans to favorite musicians. Sometimes, however, you may want to own a badge that you can’t simply buy online. Button makers let you turn small images of your choice into badges that can be worn proudly.
Best narrow bookcase
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you need more space to store your books but floor space is tight, a narrow bookcase is the ideal solution. You can find them in a range of types, styles and widths, so it’s easy enough to find one that meets your particular requirements.
Best glass screen protector for cellphones
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which glass screen protector for cellphones is best?. Mobile phones are among the most expensive gadgets we carry around with us daily. They store a wealth of personal information and memories, which can be devastating if something happens. Most people...
How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in an Instant Pot with little effort, and no one will know the difference.
Glittery eyeshadow palettes to give you the perfect New Year’s Eve look
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best glittery eyeshadow palettes for New Year’s Eve?. Is it really New Year’s Eve without glitter? If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get glammed up, you’re in luck. While you never need an excuse to don glitter shoes, clothes or makeup, the holidays definitely seem more magical with a bit of sparkle.
Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need in your life
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many good reasons to make a casserole. This classic dish combines different ingredients, such as meat, cheese and vegetables, for a hearty meal. There are many variations, from Italian lasagna to tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese. Another selling point of casserole recipes is that they are easy to bake, serve, save as leftovers and reheat. However, to make a casserole, you need a quality casserole dish.
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
Here’s how to update your Amazon Echo Show 15 to use it as a Fire TV
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One thing you can count on during the holidays is finding tech surprises under the tree. Another is not knowing how to get those devices to do everything you want. For instance, did you know that the latest software update for one of Amazon’s popular Echo devices, the Echo Show 15, now comes with Fire TV built in? All you need to do is access it and you can watch endless hours of content. Here’s how to do exactly that.
23 Shockingly Easy Hacks That'll Make You Look At Food In A Whole New Light
I should probably go grocery shopping for the first time in a month so I can use some of these.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0