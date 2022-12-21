Effective: 2022-12-28 00:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow with brief heavy snowfall rates exceeding an inch per hour continues tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected with greatest amounts east of Seney. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Alger, Luce, Southern Schoolcraft and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO