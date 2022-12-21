Effective: 2022-12-26 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest additional accumulation is expected along and north of M-28. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO