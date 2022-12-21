ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report

(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
Russia Explores Buying Stranded Jets From Western Leasing Firms

DUBLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources. The proposal, which would need EU approval...
Tunisia Seeks to Cut Fiscal Deficit to 5.5% in 2023, Led by Economic Reforms

TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia expects to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.5% next year from a forecast 7.7% this year, driven by austerity measures that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. The North African country has been in urgent need...
U.S. Citizen Held in UAE After Criticising Egypt President Released, Says Fiancée

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Egyptian-American national, detained in the United Arab Emirates after criticising Egyptian president and calling for protests ahead of a climate meet there, has been released from prison, his fiancée said on Friday. The Emirati government did not respond to a request for comment on the...
Panama Aims for 'Fair' Deal With Canadian Miner First Quantum

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for...
Elon Musk's Vow to Not Sell More Tesla Stock Fails to Calm Investors

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc shares hit a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as top boss Elon Musk's promise to not sell his shares in the electric-car company for at least two years did little to reassure investors. Musk has offloaded shares worth $40 billion in the world's most...
Mexico's Newest Oil Refinery Now Seen Working at Half Capacity in Mid-2023

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex's newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project's operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is...
Hong Kong Announces Planned Border Re-Opening With China as Omicron Surges at Christmas

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, grappling with a new wave of COVID-19 infections, took another step towards loosening its pandemic-related restrictions on Saturday when Hong Kong's leader announced it would aim to re-open its borders with the mainland by mid-January. Speaking at a news conference upon returning from Beijing, Hong Kong Chief...
Germany Suspends Measures to Promote Business With Iran

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's government is suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran due to the repression of nationwide protests in the Islamic Republic, the economy ministry said on Friday. The suspension will affect export credits and investment guarantees as well as Germany's manager training and trade fair...
Economic Indicators Fall Sharply in November, Signaling a 2023 Recession

An index of future economic activity declined in November by 1%, a sharp drop that sees it down 3.7% over the past six months, the Conference Board reported on Thursday. The organization’s Leading Economic Index® now stands at 113.5, following a decline of 0.9 percent in October. The...
China Angered, Taiwan Cheered by New U.S. Defence Act

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Saturday at a new U.S. defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security. China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the U.S. National Defense...
Japan to Hike Annual Defence Budget by a Quarter to Buy Tomahawks and Other Weapons

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Friday said it will hike defence spending by more than a quarter next year including $1.6 billion to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles that will be part of its biggest military build-up since World War Two. The 26.3% increase to a record 6.82 trillion yen...

