US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Russia Explores Buying Stranded Jets From Western Leasing Firms
DUBLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources. The proposal, which would need EU approval...
US News and World Report
Tunisia Seeks to Cut Fiscal Deficit to 5.5% in 2023, Led by Economic Reforms
TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia expects to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.5% next year from a forecast 7.7% this year, driven by austerity measures that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. The North African country has been in urgent need...
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Held in UAE After Criticising Egypt President Released, Says Fiancée
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Egyptian-American national, detained in the United Arab Emirates after criticising Egyptian president and calling for protests ahead of a climate meet there, has been released from prison, his fiancée said on Friday. The Emirati government did not respond to a request for comment on the...
US News and World Report
Panama Aims for 'Fair' Deal With Canadian Miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for...
US News and World Report
Elon Musk's Vow to Not Sell More Tesla Stock Fails to Calm Investors
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc shares hit a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as top boss Elon Musk's promise to not sell his shares in the electric-car company for at least two years did little to reassure investors. Musk has offloaded shares worth $40 billion in the world's most...
US News and World Report
Mexico's Newest Oil Refinery Now Seen Working at Half Capacity in Mid-2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex's newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project's operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Announces Planned Border Re-Opening With China as Omicron Surges at Christmas
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, grappling with a new wave of COVID-19 infections, took another step towards loosening its pandemic-related restrictions on Saturday when Hong Kong's leader announced it would aim to re-open its borders with the mainland by mid-January. Speaking at a news conference upon returning from Beijing, Hong Kong Chief...
Sunak urged to drop ‘unspeakably cruel’ two-child limit and benefit cap
Rishi Sunak has been urged to drop “unspeakably cruel” policies in order to lift half a million people out of poverty. The Scottish National party MP Kirsten Oswald has urged the prime minister to U-turn on his decision to back the two-child limit and benefit cap policies set by his predecessors.
US News and World Report
Germany Suspends Measures to Promote Business With Iran
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's government is suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran due to the repression of nationwide protests in the Islamic Republic, the economy ministry said on Friday. The suspension will affect export credits and investment guarantees as well as Germany's manager training and trade fair...
US News and World Report
Economic Indicators Fall Sharply in November, Signaling a 2023 Recession
An index of future economic activity declined in November by 1%, a sharp drop that sees it down 3.7% over the past six months, the Conference Board reported on Thursday. The organization’s Leading Economic Index® now stands at 113.5, following a decline of 0.9 percent in October. The...
US News and World Report
China Angered, Taiwan Cheered by New U.S. Defence Act
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Saturday at a new U.S. defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security. China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the U.S. National Defense...
US News and World Report
India Plans to Make COVID-19 Negative Test Mandatory for Passengers From High Caseload Countries
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is planning to make a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases, the country's health minister said during an interview with broadcaster NewsX on Friday. "In the next one week, selected countries will be identified where...
US News and World Report
Japan to Hike Annual Defence Budget by a Quarter to Buy Tomahawks and Other Weapons
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Friday said it will hike defence spending by more than a quarter next year including $1.6 billion to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles that will be part of its biggest military build-up since World War Two. The 26.3% increase to a record 6.82 trillion yen...
