Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hidden inside high-security bank vaults in London, Zurich and New York, billions of dollars' worth of gold of Russian origin has quietly changed hands in recent months in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Oil could surge nearly 50% when China completely reopens after ending zero-COVID policy, energy expert Dan Yergin says
Brent crude oil could rise to $121 a barrel when China fully reopens its economy, Dan Yergin said. Brent crude trading at that level would mark a 48% rise from Wednesday's price at around $81 a barrel. A "real recession" could push Brent down to $70 a barrel, Yergin said.
CNBC
Oil falls by $1/bbl as rate hike fears outweigh tighter U.S. stockpiles
Oil fell by around $1 a barrel on Thursday in volatile trade as the impact of tighter U.S. crude stocks due to a winter storm in the United States was outweighed by fears that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and China's rising COVID-19 cases would dent demand. Brent crude futures...
Has green hydrogen sprung a leak?
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The green hydrogen express is gathering pace, but it may have a worrying problem with leaks. As governments and energy companies line up big bets on the much-touted fuel of the future, some scientists say the lack of data on leaks and the potential harm they could cause is a blind spot for the nascent industry.
US News and World Report
Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
US News and World Report
Panama Aims for 'Fair' Deal With Canadian Miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for...
This Could Be Our First Glimpse Of China’s Enhanced J-20 Stealth Fighter
via TwitterA possible low-profile cockpit canopy on the J-20 points to aerodynamic improvements, and there would likely be other enhancements too.
China's space station releases small test satellite into orbit
China has released a small test satellite into orbit from its recently completed Tiangong space station.
Comments / 0