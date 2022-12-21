ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Philippines Orders Strengthened Military Presence After 'Chinese Activities' Near Islands

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island. The ministry did not specify what activities those were and its statement follows a report this...
US News and World Report

Russia to Guard Against Cannibalising Planes for Parts, Minister Tells Vedomosti

(Reuters) - Russia's aviation sector will do everything it can to avoid the "total cannibalisation" of aircraft for spare parts, industry and trade minister Denis Manturov has told the Vedomosti business newspaper, as the impact of sanctions bites. "Everything is being done to prevent this (total cannibalisation) from happening. Much...
US News and World Report

Deputy U.N. Chief Urges Countries to Send Armed Force to Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Deputy U.N. chief Amina Mohammed on Wednesday urged countries to urgently consider Haiti's request for an international specialized armed force to help restore security in the Caribbean state and alleviate a humanitarian crisis. "Now is certainly not the time for the world to turn away from...
US News and World Report

Iran's Clerical Leaders to Grapple With Deepening Dissent in 2023

DUBAI (Reuters) - Nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini have ushered Iran into a new era of deepening crisis between the clerical leadership and society at large. Amini's family said she was beaten after being arrested by the morality police on Sept....
US News and World Report

Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report

(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
US News and World Report

Ukraine to Boost Diplomacy in Africa, Other Regions

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv would intensify diplomatic efforts in Africa, Latin America and Asia to take advantage of "colossal economic potential" and other international benefits. African countries have had varying responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as some countries like South Africa have...
France 24

Turkey fumes at Sweden in NATO membership dispute

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants Sweden to return dozens of people that he suspects either of involvement in a failed 2016 coup or of membership of a banned Kurdish militia that Washington and the European Union designate as "terrorists". But the now-closed Today's Zaman newspaper's editor-in-chief Bulent Kenes was the...
Reuters

North Korea denies media report it supplied munitions to Russia

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it supplied munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless", and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
Reuters

Italy govt calls confidence vote over 2023 budget

ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italy's government asked on Thursday for the lower house of parliament to hold a confidence vote on the 2023 budget to speed up its approval and ensure the package becomes law by the end of this year.
The Associated Press

Surging prices imperil Polish govt ahead of vote next year

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — With a backpack slung over his shoulder, Jacek Kryg walks down one row and then another of outdoor vegetable stands at Warsaw’s historic Hala Mirowska market. The 72-year-old Kryg already knows which one has the best prices on carrots, broccoli, mushrooms and his other staples. But he is keenly aware of what he spends, so he double-checks all the prices.
US News and World Report

Despite Progress, Fed Remains Focused on Inflation Fight as 2023 Rolls In

(Reuters) -After a year in which a U.S. inflation surge forced the Federal Reserve to supersize its interest rate hikes, the latest evidence price pressures are now abating will allow for smaller increments in 2023, but any cause for early celebrations remains tempered by a tight labor market that is juicing wage growth.
US News and World Report

China Angered, Taiwan Cheered by New U.S. Defence Act

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Saturday at a new U.S. defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security. China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the U.S. National Defense...
Ars Technica

Nations agree to preserve 30 percent of nature by 2030

It was a wild year for the UN Biodiversity Conference, this year known as COP15. The international event brought delegates from more than 190 countries to Montreal to discuss the steps the world needs to take to safeguard its species and ecosystems. The conference was pushed back for two years...
BBC

Firms frustrated by post-Brexit trade red tape

Firms are "banging their heads against the wall" two years after post-Brexit trading began, a new report suggests. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said businesses were still grappling with EU trading arrangements and more red tape. It comes as a separate report from the Centre for European Reform suggests...

