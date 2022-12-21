Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Philippines Orders Strengthened Military Presence After 'Chinese Activities' Near Islands
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island. The ministry did not specify what activities those were and its statement follows a report this...
US News and World Report
Russia to Guard Against Cannibalising Planes for Parts, Minister Tells Vedomosti
(Reuters) - Russia's aviation sector will do everything it can to avoid the "total cannibalisation" of aircraft for spare parts, industry and trade minister Denis Manturov has told the Vedomosti business newspaper, as the impact of sanctions bites. "Everything is being done to prevent this (total cannibalisation) from happening. Much...
The Jewish Press
Israeli MKs Tell EU in Letter, ‘Europe Would Claim We are Foreigners in Our Own Country’
Outraged Israeli lawmakers have sent a letter to the European Union denouncing a secret document exposed earlier this week by Israel’s Channel 13 News team that revealed a brazen plan by the European Union to help the Palestinian Authority seize control over land in Area C. The six-page document...
US News and World Report
Deputy U.N. Chief Urges Countries to Send Armed Force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Deputy U.N. chief Amina Mohammed on Wednesday urged countries to urgently consider Haiti's request for an international specialized armed force to help restore security in the Caribbean state and alleviate a humanitarian crisis. "Now is certainly not the time for the world to turn away from...
Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil
SAO PAULO (AP) — Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, one will hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. “It is time for...
US News and World Report
Iran's Clerical Leaders to Grapple With Deepening Dissent in 2023
DUBAI (Reuters) - Nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini have ushered Iran into a new era of deepening crisis between the clerical leadership and society at large. Amini's family said she was beaten after being arrested by the morality police on Sept....
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
US News and World Report
Ukraine to Boost Diplomacy in Africa, Other Regions
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv would intensify diplomatic efforts in Africa, Latin America and Asia to take advantage of "colossal economic potential" and other international benefits. African countries have had varying responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as some countries like South Africa have...
France 24
Turkey fumes at Sweden in NATO membership dispute
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants Sweden to return dozens of people that he suspects either of involvement in a failed 2016 coup or of membership of a banned Kurdish militia that Washington and the European Union designate as "terrorists". But the now-closed Today's Zaman newspaper's editor-in-chief Bulent Kenes was the...
US News and World Report
NZ Foreign Minister Encourages All Fijian Parties to Allow Constitutional Process to Play Out
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Thursday said she was aware of the situation unfolding in Fiji and encouraged all parties to allow the constitution process to play out. "We are aware of the statement from Fiji's Police Commissioner. We encourage all parties to allow the...
North Korea denies media report it supplied munitions to Russia
SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it supplied munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless", and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
Italy govt calls confidence vote over 2023 budget
ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italy's government asked on Thursday for the lower house of parliament to hold a confidence vote on the 2023 budget to speed up its approval and ensure the package becomes law by the end of this year.
With Greece planning wall extension, EU's external border is hardening; attitudes are too
Greece is planning a major extension of a steel wall along its border with Turkey in 2023 in a move that is being applauded by residents in the border area as well as voters more broadly.
Republican senators propose overhaul of Federal Reserve amid concerns about politics
NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Seven Republican U.S. senators on Wednesday announced a new bill aimed at reshaping the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks, amid concerns that those institutions have become too political.
Surging prices imperil Polish govt ahead of vote next year
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — With a backpack slung over his shoulder, Jacek Kryg walks down one row and then another of outdoor vegetable stands at Warsaw’s historic Hala Mirowska market. The 72-year-old Kryg already knows which one has the best prices on carrots, broccoli, mushrooms and his other staples. But he is keenly aware of what he spends, so he double-checks all the prices.
US News and World Report
Despite Progress, Fed Remains Focused on Inflation Fight as 2023 Rolls In
(Reuters) -After a year in which a U.S. inflation surge forced the Federal Reserve to supersize its interest rate hikes, the latest evidence price pressures are now abating will allow for smaller increments in 2023, but any cause for early celebrations remains tempered by a tight labor market that is juicing wage growth.
Brazil's Lula promises no deforestation but challenges loom
XAPURI, Brazil (AP) — When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president of the second most populous country in the western hemisphere Jan. 1, few challenges will be greater than fulfilling his promise to end all deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon by 2030. To understand...
US News and World Report
China Angered, Taiwan Cheered by New U.S. Defence Act
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Saturday at a new U.S. defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security. China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the U.S. National Defense...
Ars Technica
Nations agree to preserve 30 percent of nature by 2030
It was a wild year for the UN Biodiversity Conference, this year known as COP15. The international event brought delegates from more than 190 countries to Montreal to discuss the steps the world needs to take to safeguard its species and ecosystems. The conference was pushed back for two years...
BBC
Firms frustrated by post-Brexit trade red tape
Firms are "banging their heads against the wall" two years after post-Brexit trading began, a new report suggests. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said businesses were still grappling with EU trading arrangements and more red tape. It comes as a separate report from the Centre for European Reform suggests...
