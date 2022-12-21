Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Economic Indicators Fall Sharply in November, Signaling a 2023 Recession
An index of future economic activity declined in November by 1%, a sharp drop that sees it down 3.7% over the past six months, the Conference Board reported on Thursday. The organization’s Leading Economic Index® now stands at 113.5, following a decline of 0.9 percent in October. The...
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
Sunak urged to drop ‘unspeakably cruel’ two-child limit and benefit cap
Rishi Sunak has been urged to drop “unspeakably cruel” policies in order to lift half a million people out of poverty. The Scottish National party MP Kirsten Oswald has urged the prime minister to U-turn on his decision to back the two-child limit and benefit cap policies set by his predecessors.
China stops publishing daily Covid figures amid reports of explosion in cases
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data, amid concerns about the reliability of the figures after infections exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. “Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference...
Hungary Imposes Windfall Tax on Drug Producers to Plug Budget Gap
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government has imposed a windfall tax on drug producers based on net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, as it tries to plug holes in the state budget. According to a government decree late on Friday, the rate increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues...
Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
Tunisia Seeks to Cut Fiscal Deficit to 5.5% in 2023, Led by Economic Reforms
TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia expects to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.5% next year from a forecast 7.7% this year, driven by austerity measures that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. The North African country has been in urgent need...
Russia Explores Buying Stranded Jets From Western Leasing Firms
DUBLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources. The proposal, which would need EU approval...
Panama Aims for 'Fair' Deal With Canadian Miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for...
Eutelsat: Suspending Programmes in Russia and Iran Will Hit Financial Results
PARIS (Reuters) -Eutelsat will take a bottom-line hit of around 10 to 15 million euros ($16 million) to its full-year revenues following the suspension of several television programmes in Russia and Iran, the company said. The moves to stop carrying three Russian programmes as well as ending all broadcasting activities...
Mexico's Newest Oil Refinery Now Seen Working at Half Capacity in Mid-2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex's newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project's operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is...
In China, People Are Learning to Live With COVID
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Only a few weeks ago COVID-19 positive Chinese teacher Yang Zengdong and her husband would probably have ended up in a makeshift quarantine centre with patchy heating, sparse bedding and overwhelmed toilets, but today they are isolating at home. Living in a post "zero-COVID" China, despite the...
Sanctions to Help Cut Belarus GDP by 4% in 2022, Says PM - Interfax
(Reuters) - The economy of Belarus is expected to shrink by 4% in 2022 after western nations imposed punitive measures, much less than some had forecast, Interfax cited Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko as saying on Saturday. The European Union, the United States and others have imposed billions of dollars worth...
India Plans to Make COVID-19 Negative Test Mandatory for Passengers From High Caseload Countries
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is planning to make a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases, the country's health minister said during an interview with broadcaster NewsX on Friday. "In the next one week, selected countries will be identified where...
China Angered, Taiwan Cheered by New U.S. Defence Act
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Saturday at a new U.S. defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security. China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the U.S. National Defense...
Prominent Sunni Cleric Denounces Iran Crackdown, Currency Near Record Low
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's currency hovered near a historic low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial foreign exchange market on Friday amid renewed street protests in the restive southeast, where a prominent dissident Sunni Muslim cleric denounced a bloody crackdown on street demonstrations. The unrest was triggered by the...
Japan to Hike Annual Defence Budget by a Quarter to Buy Tomahawks and Other Weapons
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Friday said it will hike defence spending by more than a quarter next year including $1.6 billion to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles that will be part of its biggest military build-up since World War Two. The 26.3% increase to a record 6.82 trillion yen...
