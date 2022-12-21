ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Economic Indicators Fall Sharply in November, Signaling a 2023 Recession

An index of future economic activity declined in November by 1%, a sharp drop that sees it down 3.7% over the past six months, the Conference Board reported on Thursday. The organization’s Leading Economic Index® now stands at 113.5, following a decline of 0.9 percent in October. The...
The Guardian

China stops publishing daily Covid figures amid reports of explosion in cases

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data, amid concerns about the reliability of the figures after infections exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. “Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference...
US News and World Report

Hungary Imposes Windfall Tax on Drug Producers to Plug Budget Gap

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government has imposed a windfall tax on drug producers based on net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, as it tries to plug holes in the state budget. According to a government decree late on Friday, the rate increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues...
US News and World Report

Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
US News and World Report

Tunisia Seeks to Cut Fiscal Deficit to 5.5% in 2023, Led by Economic Reforms

TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia expects to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.5% next year from a forecast 7.7% this year, driven by austerity measures that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. The North African country has been in urgent need...
US News and World Report

Russia Explores Buying Stranded Jets From Western Leasing Firms

DUBLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources. The proposal, which would need EU approval...
US News and World Report

Panama Aims for 'Fair' Deal With Canadian Miner First Quantum

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for...
US News and World Report

Eutelsat: Suspending Programmes in Russia and Iran Will Hit Financial Results

PARIS (Reuters) -Eutelsat will take a bottom-line hit of around 10 to 15 million euros ($16 million) to its full-year revenues following the suspension of several television programmes in Russia and Iran, the company said. The moves to stop carrying three Russian programmes as well as ending all broadcasting activities...
US News and World Report

Mexico's Newest Oil Refinery Now Seen Working at Half Capacity in Mid-2023

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex's newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project's operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is...
US News and World Report

In China, People Are Learning to Live With COVID

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Only a few weeks ago COVID-19 positive Chinese teacher Yang Zengdong and her husband would probably have ended up in a makeshift quarantine centre with patchy heating, sparse bedding and overwhelmed toilets, but today they are isolating at home. Living in a post "zero-COVID" China, despite the...
US News and World Report

Sanctions to Help Cut Belarus GDP by 4% in 2022, Says PM - Interfax

(Reuters) - The economy of Belarus is expected to shrink by 4% in 2022 after western nations imposed punitive measures, much less than some had forecast, Interfax cited Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko as saying on Saturday. The European Union, the United States and others have imposed billions of dollars worth...
US News and World Report

China Angered, Taiwan Cheered by New U.S. Defence Act

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Saturday at a new U.S. defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security. China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the U.S. National Defense...
US News and World Report

Prominent Sunni Cleric Denounces Iran Crackdown, Currency Near Record Low

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's currency hovered near a historic low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial foreign exchange market on Friday amid renewed street protests in the restive southeast, where a prominent dissident Sunni Muslim cleric denounced a bloody crackdown on street demonstrations. The unrest was triggered by the...
US News and World Report

Japan to Hike Annual Defence Budget by a Quarter to Buy Tomahawks and Other Weapons

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Friday said it will hike defence spending by more than a quarter next year including $1.6 billion to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles that will be part of its biggest military build-up since World War Two. The 26.3% increase to a record 6.82 trillion yen...

