Bella Thorne has responded to an unnamed Hollywood director who accused her of “flirting with him” when she was 10 years old.In a conversation during Tuesday’s (27 December) episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata, the 25-year-old Time Is Up star opened up about the accusations that “drive her crazy”.Thorne told host Ratajkowski that it was “f***ing stressful” being a child actor in the public eye.The Midnight Sun star shared a story of an audition she had when she was 10 years old where a male director claimed that she was “flirting with him” and making him...
