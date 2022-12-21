ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summing Up No. 2 UConn's 84-73 win over Georgetown

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
No. 2 UConn 84, Georgetown 73

Summing up

UConn (13-0, 2-0) led 47-40 at the half but saw that lead slip away thanks to a 20-6 run by the Hoyas (5-8, 0-2) over the first 8:10 of the second half. It was the first time this season the Huskies trailed in the second half of a game. But a converted and-one by Joey Calcaterra with 10:45 to play began a 25-7 UConn run to put the hosts back in front. A Hassan Diarra layup tied the game at 62 with 9:29 left and his three on the next UConn possession gave the hosts the lead for good.

