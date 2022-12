Connecticut's Joey Calcaterra (3) goes up for a basket as Georgetown's Jay Heath (5) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — The hallmark of the UConn men’s basketball team this season has been its depth.

Nearly every player and coach Dan Hurley has said some form of the phrase “it can be anyone’s night to shine on any given night.”

It was Joey Calcaterra and Hassan Diarra’s turn for the Huskies Tuesday.