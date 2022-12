Anthony Williams of Windsor goes for a contested shot against RHAM. Patrick Matthews for the Journal Inquirer

Juniors Anthony Williams and Jakeel Martin stepped up for the Windsor High boys basketball team when the Warriors needed them to on Tuesday.

The pair scored 10 points each in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Windsor pulled away late to defeat RHAM 73-60 in a CCC interdivisional game in Hebron.

The Warriors (3-0) led by only three going into the fourth quarter but outscored RHAM (2-1) 29-20 over the final 8:00.