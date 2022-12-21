Christmas Eve gifts, mass and charades... These are the Christmas traditions of the British royal family

Ask a young Emma Sidi which comedian had the “perfect career” she one day hoped to emulate, and she’d name a little-known sitcom actor best known for comedies like Green Wing and Peep Show. “I remember saying Olivia Colman,” she tells me with a laugh. “I was saying that in a particularly realistic and humble way, and them being like, ‘Olivia Colman? Who’s Olivia Colman?’ ‘She’s this comedy actress and she just does TV but I just think she’s fantastic.’ And they’re like, ‘I’ll look her up.’” A Hollywood career and an Oscar under her belt, Colman is viewed a...

50 MINUTES AGO