SEKO Logistics Signals Growth With Investments in Own Operations in Vietnam Including the Opening of New Vietnam Headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--

SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, today announced the opening of the new headquarters of SEKO Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City along with facilities and staff in key markets across the country. This marks SEKO’s first official presence in Vietnam’s largest city and comes as SEKO looks to prioritize investments in the region following Vietnam’s strong economic growth in recent years. SEKO recently expanded into Vietnam via the acquisition of Bansard in 2021, and these additional investments in 2022 are in response to the significant growth and demand for transportation and logistics services in this growing strategic market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005800/en/

SEKO Logistics opens new headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to the new office in Ho Chi Minh City, SEKO manages logistics services across the country via two additional strategically-important locations – Vietnam’s capital Hanoi and the coastal city of Da Nang. From this network, SEKO offers its clients a market-leading logistics network incorporating:

Over 300,000 square meters of multifunctional warehouses – CFS, bonded and general cargo facilities - in eight locations in total, including Hai Phong, Da Nang and Binh Duong, the biggest manufacturing areas of Vietnam

A domestic trucking network supported by a fleet of over 350 trucks, providing daily North to South linehaul services

A domestic rail network and SEKO’s strong presence at the Yen Vien Rail Terminal in Hanoi, as well as at port and inland container depots

Weekly LCL/MCC and domestic ocean freight as well as air cargo opportunities with over 20 airlines

A dedicated in-house customs brokerage team and full, real-time links to the country’s customs systems

“This new office represents our long-term investment in a country where the high availability of suppliers and proficient manufacturing is driving international orders and growth. With the Vietnamese government’s intention to increase the country’s logistics capacity over the next decade, this is the right time to make this commitment not only for our growth, but for the success of our clients, as well,” said Anthony Barnes, President – Asia Pacific at SEKO Logistics.

Despite the global pandemic, Vietnam’s GDP is on target to grow 8% by year-end, driven by the country’s positive response to managing coronavirus, which increased its attractiveness to the global business community. Foreign trade is expected to surpass a record $780 billion, and foreign direct investment continues to rise after reaching $31 billion in 2021. Vietnamese manufacturers in the garments and textiles, machinery and equipment, and spare parts industries were especially quick to react to the ‘new normal’ and ensured stable production, which helped many key industries grow by more than 10% last year. Already in the world’s top 20 economies in international trade, Vietnam also expects to see export growth forecasting at about 9.5% by the end of 2022.

With Vietnam’s rising manufacturing output, attractive labor costs and strong economic growth, SEKO is already seeing growth in its share of fashion, apparel, footwear, high-tech and automotive exports to Europe, North America and Japan.

To learn more about SEKO’s operations in Vietnam, and how you SEKO can help you deliver goods worldwide, visit www.sekologistics.com.

About SEKO Logistics

Built on nearly 50 years of logistics expertise, SEKO Logistics is the no-nonsense global end-to-end logistics partner – from factory to consumer. SEKO delivers sustainable client-first service, expert reliability and technology driven shipping solutions that turn customers’ supply chains into a competitive advantage. With over 150 offices in more than 40 countries, SEKO helps you move at the speed of global commerce. Learn more at www.sekologistics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005800/en/

CONTACT: SEKO Vietnam Media Contact:

Jasmine Wall

jasmine.wall@sekologistics.com

+852 6486 5899

SEKO Global Media Contact:

Frances Fyten

frances@reputationpartners.com

(+1) 651-274-5708

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC VIET NAM

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT TRUCKING RAIL MARITIME OTHER RETAIL TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: SEKO Logistics

PUB: 12/21/2022 04:39 AM/DISC: 12/21/2022 04:39 AM