Taylor Swift’s latest album, Midnights, has sold so many copies on vinyl that the format has outsold CDs.This is the first time that the sales of vinyl have beaten the sales of CDs since the 1980s.The Midnights vinyl sold a total of 80,000 copies in the UK – the highest number of any record made this century, The Guardian reports.While CD sales continue to fall, the demand for physical copies of music is clearly still intact.According to the publication, the sale of vinyl has continued to grow for the last 15 years, hitting around 5.5 million sales this year.Harry’s...

13 HOURS AGO