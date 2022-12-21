Read full article on original website
Related
The Who Release First Handful of 2023 Tour Dates
Following up their The Who Hits Back! Tour of Canada and the U.S. in 2022, The Who has added on a small number of dates in Europe in 2023. Marking the first time the band has played in Europe in seven years, the initial three dates include shows in Spain, France, and Germany and kick off in June. Additional shows, including a full series of shows in the UK, will be added at a later date.
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Kiss, Pantera, Motley Crue... yep, Hellfest is killing it once again with their 2023 line-up
Hellfest announces 179 bands for 2023 and they've raised the bar yet again
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Taylor Swift Makes Global Music History with ‘Midnights’
Just eight weeks after the release of her 10th album Midnights, Taylor Swift makes global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights has sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.
Metallica Announce World Tour Dates With Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch + More
Metallica have just announced a giant run of world tour dates for 2023 and 2024. The band will play two shows in each city they visit (four shows in Mexico City) with different opening acts on Night 1 and Night 2. In Europe, Night 1 opening acts will be Architects...
Metallica Announce New Album ’72 Seasons’, Debut Old School Sounding Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Metal legends Metallica have just announced their new studio album, 72 Seasons, and have debuted the old school sounding new song, "Lux Aeterna." The 12-track, 77-minute album, produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, is set to arrive on April 14, 2023, and serves as the successor to 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
NME
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford records Christmas message for Ukrainian metal fans
Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford has recorded a message sharing his well-wishes with Ukrainian “heavy metal maniacs”. Halford is seen in the clip wearing a Santa hat. “Hello, heavy metal maniacs of Ukraine!” he says. “It’s your Metal God. I’m sending you all of my love, all of my strength, all of my power to each and every one of you. I love you so much. Slava Ukraini (English: ‘Glory to Ukraine’). Stay strong, stay heavy, stay metal. Oh, yeah!”
Rob Halford: Ghost Are Needed to ‘Refocus and Re-energize’ Rock Music
Rob Halford has no qualms about praising newer metal artists, especially when it comes to Ghost. In fact, he recently declared that the Swedish rock band are downright essential to saving rock music. Back in November, the Judas Priest frontman spoke with Revolver about his love for the group. Specifically,...
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
thebrag.com
A Sydney cinema’s groundbreaking innovation
Sydney Cinephiles unite, a local iconic cinema has just been given one of the best projectors around. Christie Pure Laser Projection has announced that they have equipped the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace with its CP4440-RGB pure laser projection system… So, guess I’m seeing Avatar: The Way of Water again!
Air Guitar? Myles Kennedy Started Out in a Whole ‘Air’ Band
Myles Kennedy, the singer-songwriter and guitarist who plays in Alter Bridge and with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, recently shared how he had an "air" band as a kid. That is, a band that played only air guitar and other air instruments — no actual shredding!. Kennedy,...
Singer-Songwriter Foushee Says Black Women Leaning Into Punk Is a Long time Coming: “The Girls Are Angry”
Singer-songwriter Foushee can summarize her career over the last couple of years with one word: “chaotic.” The musician, who was born and raised in New Jersey as Britanny Fousheé, went from being relatively unknown to releasing two projects, touring with James Blake and Steve Lacy, collaborating on tracks with most of the relevant “Lil rappers— Yachty, Uzi, and Wayne—and wrapped 2022 with a a handful of Grammy nominations for her contributions to Lacy’s Billboard-topping hit “Bad Habit.”
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ causes vinyl to outsell CDs for first time since 1980s
Taylor Swift’s latest album, Midnights, has sold so many copies on vinyl that the format has outsold CDs.This is the first time that the sales of vinyl have beaten the sales of CDs since the 1980s.The Midnights vinyl sold a total of 80,000 copies in the UK – the highest number of any record made this century, The Guardian reports.While CD sales continue to fall, the demand for physical copies of music is clearly still intact.According to the publication, the sale of vinyl has continued to grow for the last 15 years, hitting around 5.5 million sales this year.Harry’s...
Fall Out Boy Tease New Music with Eerie Claymation Video
Fall Out Boy has been extremely cryptic when it comes to album news. Over the past few weeks, the emo stewards have been giving fans tidbits of information about their impending eighth album through newspaper ads and postcards. Their most recent teaser comes in the form of an eerie claymation video.
thebrag.com
The ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ release has been delayed in Australia
The release of Mario’s first major animated feature, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has been delayed in Australia. The release date for the new Mario movie has been pushed back a week in Australia in consideration of the holidays. While Australia was due to watch the new Mario movie...
thebrag.com
‘Bachie’ star Cass Wood announces engagement
She may not have found love on The Bachelor Australia, but former contestant Cassandra (Cass) Wood shared news of her engagement over Christmas weekend. Wood, who appeared on Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins’ season of the dating show in 2018, took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to announce her engagement to rugby player boyfriend, Tyson Davis.
Faithless Lead Singer Maxi Jazz Dead at 65
British dance music band Faithless has bid farewell to its lead singer, Maxi Jazz, who died at the age of 65 Friday. Jazz, born Maxwell Fraser, was a founding member of the band in 1995, providing vocals for all of their nine studio albums and remix album. He also formed a new band in 2015, Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys, serving as lead vocalist and a guitarist. “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” the band said in a Facebook statement Saturday. “It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.” A cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but the band tweeted that he died “peacefully.”
Comments / 0