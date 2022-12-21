Read full article on original website
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court's Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg submits application for judicial post
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is reportedly being considered for a judicial post.According to Politico, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is eyeing Steinberg for the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento.Mayor Steinberg is currently serving in his second term and still has two years left, so if he's appointed before next November, it would trigger a special election. A spokesperson for the mayor's office sent CBS Sacramento a statement from Steinberg Tuesday, which said:"I have two years left in my current term as mayor and I am fully focused on the challenges and opportunities we face in the city of Sacramento. I've submitted an application for the judiciary because I'm open to all possibilities for my long term future."
'Do You Have No Shame?' George Santos Gets Epic Takedown On Fox News
“A lie is not an embellishment on a resume,” guest host Tulsi Gabbard told the GOP congressman-elect.
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 2023 will be a ‘crucial year’ in war as battle intensifies in east
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the coming year in which Russian invasion of Ukraine will enter second year will be a decisive year in the ongoing battle as he said that the besieged country’s military is preparing for 2023.“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year. It must be a crucial year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.He added that Ukraine understands the risks in the winter and “we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defence and security sector must...
