Engadget
The best sci-fi movies, books and shows to consume over the holidays
If you need...
Engadget
Engadget’s favorite games of 2022
What a year for gaming. While 2022 may not have enjoyed as many AAA releases as in past years, the ones that weren’t delayed into 2023 were stellar and the indie development scene more than made up for the lack of big-budget titles. Some of our favorite releases this year came from small, ambitious teams that delivered fresh ideas. As is tradition, the Engadget team came together to extol the virtues of our favorite releases from the past 12 months.
Engadget
Microsoft's humble NotePad might be getting tabs in Windows 11
The feature was spotted in an accidental tweet. Shortly after Windows 11 arrived, Microsoft made some key improvements in the Notepad app that hasn't seen much change since the Windows 95 days. Now, it may be introducing an even bigger feature, judging by a leak from a senior Microsoft product manager spotted by The Verge. "Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs!" the person said on Twitter, before the tweet was deleted several minutes later.
Engadget
Juice generates unique content with low-competition keywords
Running an online business requires more than a killer product or service and word-of-mouth. You need to make it as easy as possible for new customers to find you, so ranking on Google’s first page should be a top priority. SEO keywords can help you get noticed, but if your website is littered with unoriginal articles aimed solely at generating traffic, .
Engadget
2022 was an incredible year for handheld gaming
The past year was stellar for handheld gaming, no matter the size of your actual hands. Between the Steam Deck, Playdate and an explosion of retro consoles, we received an embarrassing amount of mobile gaming goodness in 2022, and cloud play is only encouraging more innovation. Even though Sony still hasn’t revived the Vita, it feels like the handheld market is in the throes of a renaissance — so let’s celebrate the milestones of the year right here.
Engadget
LG's 2023 soundbars offer Dolby Atmos and wireless TV connections
Keeping its tradition of making several announcements before CES, LG has teased its 2023 soundbar lineup ahead of the big show. The company says the SC9 and SE6 models will be on display in Vegas, both equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive sound. Details are scarce for now on the specifics, but LG did elaborate on some of the key features both soundbars will offer.
Engadget
LG teases a smaller smartphone camera module with true optical telephoto zoom
LG may not make smartphones anymore, but it's still building components for them. The company's LG Innotek arm just unveiled a periscope-style true optical zoom camera module with a 4-9 times telephoto range. That would allow smartphone cameras to retain full image quality through the entire zoom range, while potentially reducing the size and number of modules required.
Engadget
Razzmatazz review: A delightful (and delightfully pink) drum machine
The tiny size and playful color hide a robust FM percussion synth and sampler. Earlier this year 1010music released the Lemondrop and Fireball, two surprisingly full-featured synths in unbelievably tiny packages. The company’s Nanobox lineup covers a lot of ground between those two instruments, but neither was particularly well suited to handling drums. So the company took the same core hardware, put a percussion-focused FM engine in it, along with a sampler, gave the whole thing a playful pink paint job, and dubbed it the Razzmatazz.
