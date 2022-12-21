ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Little warmer today ahead of clouds, then arctic air’s rain to some snow kicks off the First Alert Weather Days

By Heather Haley
wvlt.tv
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roads could still be slick or icy as we thaw out throughout the day. The sunshine and temperature above freezing should help us dry out. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Re-freezing to fog to sun Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Much of Monday’s forecasted snow has already melted. Next up? Re-freezing today (salt those stairs!), followed by fog, and then warmer sunshine. We have two stout chances of rain next week. We’re also back into the 60s for the end of the 8-day. Join...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Staying cold today with a few snow showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another cold day, but warmer temperatures are on the way! A few light snow showers move in this afternoon as well before the warmth arrives. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Staying cold for Monday, warmer weather to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got another frigid night on the way with a cold afternoon in store for Monday, but the good news is warmer weather is on the horizon by late week. A quick chance for some wintry weather returns Monday afternoon into the evening, but we’re looking at a better chance of rain arriving as we ring in 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Road crews clear snow and ice, prepare for refreeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was all hands on deck for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Knox County Public Works Tuesday, as road crews worked to clear snow and ice off the roads. “We have about 60 people out in trucks brining, salting, some trucks are just equipped with...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two First Alert Weather Days arrive in just hours. Friday brings the coldest air in nearly five years for East Tennessee. There is also concern about black ice forming late tonight into Friday morning as the temperature plummets. And yes, there will be some snow by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

First impactful, extreme cold weather event in decades on the way

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Dangerously cold weather is Campbell County bound and will arrive soon after midnight Thursday into Friday. Temps will slide from around 35-degrees at midnight, Friday’s high, to four-degrees above by daybreak Friday. Bottom line, this will be an impactful, extreme cold event that Campbell County and the region have not been seen for decades, and you’ll want to protect people, pets and pipes.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you looking for New Year’s Eve plans? You’re in luck — Anakeesta is staying open to offer guests a spot to ring in the new year!. The park will offer extended hours on Dec. 31, with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to a release.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

What you should and should not do during a power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Operation Get Jared Home

Community steps up to help after Hamblen County kids lose Christmas presents in fire. Officials with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to pitch in to help save a family’s Christmas. East Hamblen Co. Fire Department asking for help saving family’s Christmas. Updated: 6...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols begin practice in Miami ahead of Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers accomplished their first full practice in Florida ahead of the Orange Bowl. No. 6 Tennessee practiced at Barry University on Monday, as they continued preparing to go head-to-head with No. 7 Clemson. The Orange Bowl will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Volunteers deliver meals to homebound seniors for Christmas morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Mobile Meals, a program in East Tennessee that delivers meals to homebound seniors, had the most anticipated need, with over 700 seniors being served on Christmas morning. Sara Keel, the community engagement manager at Mobile Meals, said the volunteers had several different routes in...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy