Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Kay; Noble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. * WHERE...Kay and Noble Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, overpasses and bridges possible.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 16:15:00 Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST FRIDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6 AM CHST MONDAY SURF NO LONGER HAZARDOUS ALONG WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, north-facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, north and east-facing reefs. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Monday. See additional details below for more information. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous surf and a high rip current risk along north facing reefs of the Marianas through Thursday night. A high rip current risk along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Sunday night. Surf has decreased along west facing reefs and is no longer hazardous.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 16:16:00 Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 PM ChST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could settle down slightly tonight, then build again Thursday. The shear line should then weaken enough for Thursday night and Friday that we will stay below advisory criteria.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 16:15:00 Expires: 2022-12-30 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST FRIDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6 AM CHST MONDAY SURF NO LONGER HAZARDOUS ALONG WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, north-facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, north and east-facing reefs. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Monday. See additional details below for more information. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous surf and a high rip current risk along north facing reefs of the Marianas through Thursday night. A high rip current risk along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Sunday night. Surf has decreased along west facing reefs and is no longer hazardous.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Wallowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wallowa County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY FOR WALLOWA VALLEY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Wallowa Valley. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected along the lee slopes of the Wallowa Mountains into the Wallowa Valley.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Benton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 22:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 1000 AM PST Wednesday. Target Area: Benton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Marys River near Philomath affecting Benton County. Tualatin River near Dilley affecting Washington County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marys River near Philomath. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Above 20.0 feet, expect widespread low land and agricultural flooding. Numerous roads along the Marys are affected, and some structures near the river may begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet overnight. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Tuesday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Tue 10 am CS 24.2 23.6 22.9
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains and Salt Basin Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest westerly winds will be seen Wednesday afternoon and late evening. Winds will be strongest along east slopes of higher terrain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches below 7500 feet and 3 to 6 inches above 7500 feet, except up to 9 inches on west facing slopes and higher peaks. Southwest and west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts near 55 mph. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-40. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late tonight and Wednesday with weakening speeds thereafter.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns and Inland Flagler Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Eastern Putnam, Eastern Marion and Central Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Salt Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains and Salt Basin Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest westerly winds will be seen Wednesday afternoon and late evening. Winds will be strongest along east slopes of higher terrain.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Duval, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Duval; South Central Duval FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Duval and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 21:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected Above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Locally higher amounts possible to 12 inches for higher elevations. * WHERE...Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Schweitzer Mountain Road. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions through Wednesday. Gusty southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph will cause blowing and drifting for exposed ridges above 3500 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of 1 inch per hour will occur overnight in the mountains of Shoshone county Idaho in the central Panhandle including Interstate 90 at Lookout Pass.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clatsop, Tillamook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 22:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 10 AM PST Wednesday. Target Area: Clatsop; Tillamook The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon...Washington Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nehalem River near Foss. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...Above 15.0 feet, expect minor flooding of low lying farm land and structures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0