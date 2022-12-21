Effective: 2022-12-28 16:15:00 Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST FRIDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6 AM CHST MONDAY SURF NO LONGER HAZARDOUS ALONG WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, north-facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, north and east-facing reefs. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Monday. See additional details below for more information. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous surf and a high rip current risk along north facing reefs of the Marianas through Thursday night. A high rip current risk along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Sunday night. Surf has decreased along west facing reefs and is no longer hazardous.

1 HOUR AGO