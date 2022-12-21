Effective: 2022-12-28 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 39 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of the Texas Panhandle except for the far east and southeast. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

