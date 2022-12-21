ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

rentonreporter.com

Wizard’s Keep Games robbed for the fifth time in three years

For the fifth time in three years, Wizard’s Keep Games, a tabletop game shop in the Fairwood area of Renton, was broken into and robbed of thousands of dollars worth of inventory. Now, the shop is moving to a new location in another city. According to Wizard’s Keep owner,...
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Family First Community Center on track for February finish

Mayor Armondo Pavone toured the Family First Community Center in late December, led by Martin Pastucha, the city’s public works administrator, and Russ Woodruff, parks and recreation capital project coordinator. “It’s exciting to see how what started as a dream is rapidly becoming a reality,” Pavone said. ” Soon,...
RENTON, WA

