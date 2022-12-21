Read full article on original website
‘The land cries out’: Family members of missing, murdered Indigenous people share stories
A year after the Washington State Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force held its first meetings, the task force’s inaugural summit took place, providing a platform for Indigenous voices, a look back on the successes of the previous year, and a vision of what work still needs to be done.
Wizard’s Keep Games robbed for the fifth time in three years
For the fifth time in three years, Wizard’s Keep Games, a tabletop game shop in the Fairwood area of Renton, was broken into and robbed of thousands of dollars worth of inventory. Now, the shop is moving to a new location in another city. According to Wizard’s Keep owner,...
Family First Community Center on track for February finish
Mayor Armondo Pavone toured the Family First Community Center in late December, led by Martin Pastucha, the city’s public works administrator, and Russ Woodruff, parks and recreation capital project coordinator. “It’s exciting to see how what started as a dream is rapidly becoming a reality,” Pavone said. ” Soon,...
