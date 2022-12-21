Read full article on original website
Yo! Venice’s Most Popular Articles of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. January 17, 2022 – A tsunami that reached the California coast over the weekend inflicted no damage to Venice beaches. Full article here. Bonin Announces He Will Not Run for...
Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station
Metro Los Angeles is well on its way to building the LAX Metro/Transit Center Station after eight months of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The estimated cost of this new transit hub is $900 million and will eventually link LAX to the Metro train system. This station is being built at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street in the city of Westchester, close to LAX itself. This transit hub sits on 9.5 acres of land that is right next to the new K-Line maintenance and storage facility.
Santa Monica Commercial Property Sells for $9.2 Million
The property at 1617 Broadway in Santa Monica has been sold at the price of $9.2 million as reported by Los Angeles Business Journal. It is a 15,000-square-foot building first built in 2002. The property was recently remodeled. The name of the new owner has not yet been revealed the...
Police search for critically missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared in Northeast Los Angeles
Police are searching for a critically missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared in Northeast Los Angeles on Monday. Esperanza Raquel Garcia, 14, was last spotted on Dec. 19 near the area of the 2900 block Elm Street around 11 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police. She is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 1 […]
