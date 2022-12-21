Read full article on original website
Related
kentreporter.com
Details emerge about Kentlake High School fight between 2 girls
A fight between two 17-year-old girls in a Kentlake High School bathroom reportedly led to a “small mob” of students yelling at deputies and a fight outside the school after family members of the girls arrived. Details about the Dec. 16 fight emerged in a King County Sheriff’s...
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
kentreporter.com
Nana’s Southern Kitchen gives away 1,700 meals on Christmas Day | Photos
Nana’s Southern Kitchen gave out 1,700 free meals on Christmas Day, including 900 at its Kent location. “Altogether with Covington, Kent and deliveries to local shelters, we gave away 1,700 meals to people who drove and walked up,” said owner Todd Minor, of Kent. “Overall, it was a great success. “We want thank all of the donors for making the event possible and we look forward to serving everyone again next year.”
Comments / 1