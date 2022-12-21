Nana’s Southern Kitchen gave out 1,700 free meals on Christmas Day, including 900 at its Kent location. “Altogether with Covington, Kent and deliveries to local shelters, we gave away 1,700 meals to people who drove and walked up,” said owner Todd Minor, of Kent. “Overall, it was a great success. “We want thank all of the donors for making the event possible and we look forward to serving everyone again next year.”

KENT, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO