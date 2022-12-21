Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO