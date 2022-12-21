It was a gymnasium filled with smiles and great joy on Dec. 15 as Orcas Island High School held a celebration evening for the coaching retirement of local legend Gregg Sasan. Sasan has led Orcas youth sports teams since 1988. He has coached softball, volleyball, boys’ basketball and girls’ basketball respectively. His more than three-decade tenure will likely never be matched, and while I don’t have the exact number of games he has won as a coach, I am certain that it is a number that will also never be surpassed. And a quick glance through the OHS trophy case will undoubtedly reveal a specific mustache that comes up time and team again and again.

EASTSOUND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO