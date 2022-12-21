Read full article on original website
Islands Sounder
Top stories of 2022 | Part one
At the end of the year, we take a look at the biggest headlines of the past 12 months. Watch for part two in next week’s edition. We chose the top stories from our most-read online articles and events we feel impacted our communities. 1. Prune Alley project in...
Islands Sounder
Airplane accident; costume confusion; trespassing trucks | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident in Friday Harbor. After gathering information from the parties involved, one person was arrested for Assault 4th Degree-Domestic Violence. The arrested person was taken into custody, transported to the jail and booked into jail without incident.
Islands Sounder
After more than three decades of coaching, Sasan retires
It was a gymnasium filled with smiles and great joy on Dec. 15 as Orcas Island High School held a celebration evening for the coaching retirement of local legend Gregg Sasan. Sasan has led Orcas youth sports teams since 1988. He has coached softball, volleyball, boys’ basketball and girls’ basketball respectively. His more than three-decade tenure will likely never be matched, and while I don’t have the exact number of games he has won as a coach, I am certain that it is a number that will also never be surpassed. And a quick glance through the OHS trophy case will undoubtedly reveal a specific mustache that comes up time and team again and again.
