Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard's mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to...
mprnews.org
Building linking downtown St. Paul light rail station to skyway will close temporarily
A building connecting a downtown St. Paul light rail station to the skyway will be closed beginning next week amid growing safety concerns in the area. The elevator and stair tower at Central Station, on the corner of Fifth and Cedar, was the scene of a double homicide earlier this month. That shooting prompted a virtual town hall hosted by City Council Member Rebecca Noecker on Monday night, where community members voiced their concerns.
mprnews.org
Mixed signals on COVID trends, new free telehealth treatment for Minnesotans with COVID
Several COVID-19 indicators suggest we’re entering the year-end holidays in a better place than the last two years. Cases are down overall — as are hospitalizations — but COVID load in wastewater is not. It’s also worth noting that the extreme rise in omicron-related hospitalizations came just after the New Year in 2022.
mprnews.org
Roads clearer, but ice sticking around
MnDOT cleared state roads well enough to re-open in western and southwestern parts of the state by late afternoon, but many are still snow covered and icy. State agencies continued to advise no travel, especially with temperatures so low and wind chills as low as 30 below. In blizzard conditions...
mprnews.org
Winter storm update: Rescues reported as blizzard conditions bury highways in parts of Minnesota
Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday as winds strengthened and sent freshly fallen snow airborne — leading to whiteout conditions. There were reports of stalled and stranded vehicles blocking highways in southwest Minnesota, with authorities having to rescue drivers. And Interstate 90...
mprnews.org
Statewide survey finds MN students in mental health 'crisis'
Nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental health problems. That’s according to the results of the 2022 Minnesota student survey, which was released on Friday. The number of students indicating they’re dealing with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues is up from 18 percent...
mprnews.org
Snow returns Christmas afternoon and evening; much warmer temps by midweek
It was a bright but cold Saturday, and similar temps are expected on Christmas Day. Many streets and roads have slippery spots and compacted snow, so allow extra time for travel Saturday evening into Sunday. Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin road conditions are here. Advisories. A wind...
mprnews.org
Gusty winds linger Saturday; roads still closed in parts of southern Minnesota
A strong low-pressure system in southeastern Canada continues to deliver gusty winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin. Many roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota remained closed (shaded red) Saturday morning:. Here’s the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s road update for south-central Minnesota. Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin...
mprnews.org
Cold and windy Saturday; snow returns Christmas afternoon/evening
A strong low-pressure system in southeastern Canada continues to deliver gusty winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday. Many roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota were closed in the morning, but many roads in those areas have reopened:. You should check for updates if you have travel planned in those areas...
mprnews.org
Blizzard conditions in many areas Friday into Saturday AM, along with dangerous wind chills
A strong low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will continue to give us strong winds today and tonight and into early Saturday, creating areas of very low visibility in blowing snow. Wind chill temps will be dangerously cold. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model...
mprnews.org
As Jewish Minnesotans celebrate Hanukkah, some reflect on rise of anti-Semitism
Between the rise of anti-Semitic crime and sentiment nationally and statewide, and the war in Ukraine, for some Jewish Minnesotans this year's Hanukkah season is a bit more solemn than those before. This year, Hanukkah runs from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26. Avi Olitzky, a former congregational rabbi in St....
mprnews.org
Blizzard rages: Roads shut, hurricane-force winds down trees on the North Shore
Our well-advertised blizzard delivered in spades Friday. Weather satellites can see the blizzard plume running more than 1,100 miles form Winnepeg to Ohio and beyond. Highways in southern and western Minnesota were closed. Sustained 40 mph winds with 51 mph gusts whipped fluffy snow into a raging ground blizzard with visibility less than 1/4 mile to near zero at times.
mprnews.org
Deep freeze: Storm's most dangerous temps draw near
This is one of the biggest blizzard zones I have ever seen. See the map above. Blizzard warnings cover parts of at least eight Midwestern states as of the post time. This is a rare combination of light fluffy snow on the ground, high winds over 45 mph, and extreme wind chills in the minus 30s and minus 40s.
mprnews.org
Top 7 holiday movies set or filmed in Minnesota, from campy to Christmassy
Minnesota seems like a natural setting for a Christmas movie. We have snow, we have Fraser fir Christmas trees that naturally dot the land, we even have reindeer — one of the nation’s largest reindeer farms is just outside Mankato. And we have had our share of holiday...
Comments / 0