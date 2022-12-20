ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard's mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Building linking downtown St. Paul light rail station to skyway will close temporarily

A building connecting a downtown St. Paul light rail station to the skyway will be closed beginning next week amid growing safety concerns in the area. The elevator and stair tower at Central Station, on the corner of Fifth and Cedar, was the scene of a double homicide earlier this month. That shooting prompted a virtual town hall hosted by City Council Member Rebecca Noecker on Monday night, where community members voiced their concerns.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Roads clearer, but ice sticking around

MnDOT cleared state roads well enough to re-open in western and southwestern parts of the state by late afternoon, but many are still snow covered and icy. State agencies continued to advise no travel, especially with temperatures so low and wind chills as low as 30 below. In blizzard conditions...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Statewide survey finds MN students in mental health 'crisis'

Nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental health problems. That’s according to the results of the 2022 Minnesota student survey, which was released on Friday. The number of students indicating they’re dealing with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues is up from 18 percent...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Gusty winds linger Saturday; roads still closed in parts of southern Minnesota

A strong low-pressure system in southeastern Canada continues to deliver gusty winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin. Many roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota remained closed (shaded red) Saturday morning:. Here’s the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s road update for south-central Minnesota. Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Cold and windy Saturday; snow returns Christmas afternoon/evening

A strong low-pressure system in southeastern Canada continues to deliver gusty winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday. Many roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota were closed in the morning, but many roads in those areas have reopened:. You should check for updates if you have travel planned in those areas...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Blizzard rages: Roads shut, hurricane-force winds down trees on the North Shore

Our well-advertised blizzard delivered in spades Friday. Weather satellites can see the blizzard plume running more than 1,100 miles form Winnepeg to Ohio and beyond. Highways in southern and western Minnesota were closed. Sustained 40 mph winds with 51 mph gusts whipped fluffy snow into a raging ground blizzard with visibility less than 1/4 mile to near zero at times.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Deep freeze: Storm's most dangerous temps draw near

This is one of the biggest blizzard zones I have ever seen. See the map above. Blizzard warnings cover parts of at least eight Midwestern states as of the post time. This is a rare combination of light fluffy snow on the ground, high winds over 45 mph, and extreme wind chills in the minus 30s and minus 40s.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy