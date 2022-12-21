"Dude ran off 16 straight points and never said anything to me" — DeMarcus Cousins outlines how painful it was to face Tim Duncan

DeMarcus Cousins recently revealed he was no match for San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

Tim Duncan and DeMarcus Cousins © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t long ago that former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins dominated the league and went head-to-head with the best in the world. One guy he feels is criminally underrated is the greatest power forward of all time, Tim Duncan. Here's why.

Cousins was nothing short of dominant

In what has unfortunately turned out to be one of the sadder stories in the history of the NBA, Cousins now finds himself outside of the NBA, still wondering if he will ever get a genuine opportunity to prove his worth following a series of devastating injuries that cut his prime short.

When Cousins was feasting inside the paint for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans , he was consistently matched up with the most talented frontcourt players in the Association.

One of those competitors was San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan , who is well and truly in the thick of the “top-10 players of all-time” conversation.

Tim Duncan was built differently.

Duncan is highly regarded among NBA personalities, the wider media, and former players, including Cousins himself. Recently, the 32-year-old described how good “The Big Fundamental” was and how demoralizing it was to play against him.

“ I don’t want to hear no top 5 without Tim Duncan in it. I used to get so frustrated playing against Tim Duncan because I could not figure him out. I’m having a decent successful night, so my young teammates decides to go and talk some sh*t to Timmy. I remember I’m back paddling down court and Timmy looked up at me and was laughing to himself. This is the fourth quarter and dude ran off 16 straight points, and he never said anything to me, ” Cousins recounted.

In more ways than one, it’s a shame that Cousins finds himself speaking about his experience in the league rather than still playing in it. The Kentucky product’s career was on an upward trajectory before ACL and Achilles tears sidelined him in the middle of his prime.

What could have been

If it weren’t for the health setbacks, Cousins’ career would likely have been a historic one alongside Duncan, given the six-foot-ten big man possessed an incredibly rare skillset combined with size, power, and explosiveness that made him near unstoppable on any given night.

In addition, Cousins had an underrated touch and a complete offensive game in the modern NBA. He was a bully in the paint, competent in the mid-range, and was never shy about knocking down shots from beyond the three-point line.

Following dominant stints for the Kings and Pelicans, Cousins went ring chasing with the Golden State Warriors before taking turns in rejuvenating his career with the Houston Rockets , L.A. Clippers , Milwaukee Bucks , and Denver Nuggets .

Now, it looks more likely that “Boogie” will sign overseas than return to the Association, a sad reality for everyone who remembers his greatness.