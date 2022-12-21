Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Official Images
Jordan Brand is on a streak right now. When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This immediately became an iconic shoe for Jordan, who eventually went on to win six championships. His career was certainly iconic, and his shoes were able to embrace that history.
sneakernews.com
Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97
Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
hypebeast.com
Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s First Signature Sneaker, the Nike Ja 1
Has signed Ja Morant, Nike Basketball’s “first Gen Z signature athlete,” to its roster. In tandem with announcing the news, Morant has debuted his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. The sneaker launches in a light blue colorway with mesh side panels and a pink and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
sneakernews.com
Nike Brings A Cool “Black/Red” Look To This Women’s Shox TL
The Nike Shox family of products hasn’t enjoyed too many moments in the spotlight over the last handful of years, although a few high-profile collaborations brought the early 2000s technology top of mind in that timeframe. As the Swoosh heads into 2023, it’s looking to expand on the series’ styles, with the latest arriving in the form of a simple black and red look for women atop the Shox TL.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Officially Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is set to drop next month. One of the best Jumpman shoes of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This is the shoe that ended up kicking off the decade, and there is no doubt that it had a very unique look to it. From the shark teeth on the midsole to the 3M tongue, there is a lot to love about this shoe.
sneakernews.com
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
hypebeast.com
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch
The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Dunk Contest” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is going back to 1988. One of the best variations on the AJ1 formula is the Air Jordan 1 Mid. For years, the Jordan 1 Mid has been getting a plethora of colorways, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. Of course, this is a good thing as the silhouette is less expensive, and subsequently, more accessible.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Atlanta” Revealed: Photos
This Nike Air Force 1 Low pays homage to Atlanta. Every single sneakerhead understands just how important the Nike Air Force 1 Low is. This is a shoe that first made its mark on culture back in 1982. Forty years later, the Air Force 1 continues to be a fan-favorite that will simply never be toppled.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” is coming soon. During the final stages of Michael Jordan’s career in Chicago, he got to rep the Air Jordan 14. In fact, this is the silhouette he wore during his very last game in which he scored the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz. This shoe is iconic, and it also just so happens to have a low-top version.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green"
Looking ahead to next year, early pairs from Jordan Brand have revealed the debut of two new themes. First, it is looking back on OG Air Jordan advertisements with Air Jordan 1 and 2 Low colorways that nod to print ads from the time. Secondly, “Lucky Green” has been spotted on the Air Jordan 1, 2 and now the 3.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
Following the drop of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” alongside the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel arriving June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will also be accompanied by a special Jordan Brand release. Rumored a few months back, we now...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM “Bling” Revealed
This Nike Air Force 1 is going to turn some heads. One of the best Nike shoes ever made is the Nike Air Force 1. This is a model that has always gotten the attention of people, and it remains a hit. Consequently, Nike has tried to update the shoe quite a bit over the years. This has led to some unique new variations that have had fans either scratching their heads or reaching for their wallets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
Ja Morant debuts new “Ja 1’s” Nike shoe ahead of X-Mas Day game
MEMPHIS – Ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies first Christmas Day game in franchise history against the Golden State Warriors. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant debuts his first signature shoe, the “Nike Ja 1”. Morant giving fans a preview of his shoe, posting a video on social media of him with his daughter Kaari unboxing the unreleased […]
