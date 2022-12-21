Read full article on original website
Lawrence Fennell
6d ago
Who cares about him buying a $600.000.00 watch ⌚️ The average American is struggling paycheck to paycheck. The real question is. Do you have a true personal relationship with Jesus Christ? Have him come back to Teachey NC. Where he was born, raised, and buried. Help out with some type of programs. Dealing with drug addiction, unemployment, housing, and working with the youth. Pour back into your family hometown if you want to impress someone. Our children and the neighborhood have supported him in buying his apparel. I'm just saying!!!
