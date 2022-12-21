Read full article on original website
BBC
Man, 20, hit by car in attempted murder in Glasgow
A man is in hospital after being hit by a car in Glasgow, in what police are treating as an attempted murder. Officers were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian and parked cars before catching fire on Langlands Road in Govan. The 20-year-old was taken to...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village. Police said a 30-year-old man has...
BBC
Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
BBC
Man stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A murder investigation is under way after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub. The man was fatally injured at The Crane on Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead...
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
BBC
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lérez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Second murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at about 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 29-year-old...
BBC
Four die after coach crashes on icy road in Canada
Four people died and dozens were injured after an intercity coach crashed in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Christmas Eve. "Extremely icy road conditions" are believed to have caused the vehicle to roll over near the town of Merritt on Saturday, police say. Temperatures had dropped to -3.9C...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Police treat car collision as attempted murder
Detectives investigating an incident in which two women were hit by a car say they are treating it as attempted murder. Thames Valley Police said it happened on South Fifth Street, Milton Keynes, at about 03:20 GMT on Tuesday. A woman in her twenties, and another in her thirties, were...
BBC
Murder inquiry launched after man with suspected stab wound dies near park
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found with a suspected stab wound died near a park in Salford. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was found just after midnight near Clarendon Park after officers were called by an ambulance crew. GMP said he was assaulted and found...
BBC
Blind BBC News correspondent Sean Dilley defeats mugger who stole his phone
A blind BBC reporter says he "instinctively" leapt on a mugger who had stolen his mobile phone - and managed to get it back. Sean Dilley was targeted on Tuesday while on a break during a night shift at London's New Broadcasting House. A person riding a bike snatched the...
BBC
Man, 62, dies after being hit by police car in Livingston
A 62-year-old man has died in West Lothian after being hit by a police car. The pedestrian was struck by a marked Police Scotland vehicle on Almond Link Road in Livingston at about 22:15 on Boxing Day. The man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but...
BBC
Taofeek Lamidi murder: Wanted man appeal over 2017 New Year's Eve killing
Police investigating the murder of Taofeek Lamidi who was stabbed on New Year's Eve in 2017 are trying to trace his suspected killer five years on. Ahmed Mohamed, 25, is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Mr Lamidi in Memorial Avenue, West Ham in east London. The Met...
BBC
Dog 'may have started fire' by switching hairdryer on
Firefighters have said a "freak" bedroom fire was seemingly started by a dog. Two crews were called to a house in Hawkwell Road in Hockley, Essex, at 18:43 GMT on Christmas Eve. They said they "quickly worked" to extinguish a "smouldering fire" in a bedroom after the pet apparently accidentally...
BBC
One airlifted to hospital, two others hurt after crash
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being trapped in wreckage following a car crash. Three people were injured in a serious crash involving two cars on Pen Llyn, Gwynedd on Monday afternoon. The collision happened on the A497 at Boduan, near Nefyn, just before 15:00...
BBC
Sunken Jersey fishing boat bodies identified
Two bodies recovered from near a sunken fishing trawler off the coast of Jersey have been identified as the crewmen. Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat died when L'Ecume II sank after it collided with a freight ferry at about 05:30 GMT on 8 December. A search and recovery operation for...
BBC
Drunk Driver kill pregnant woman, 13 odas for Calabar Bikers carnival
One accident for Bikers Carnival inside Calabar, Cross Rivers state, south-south Nigeria don leave 14 dead and anoda 24 for inside hospital, na so police tok. Irene Ugbo, toktok pesin for di state police confam di mata to BBC Pidgin. “I no know wetin happun but di driver dey on...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
