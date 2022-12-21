Read full article on original website
Related
Negotiators dig in over tax credits in spending bill
Tax credits for individuals and businesses are up for grabs as negotiations on a year-end spending deal come down to the wire. The possible credits range from an expansion of the child tax credit (CTC), which was beefed up during the pandemic and ate away at child poverty rates in the U.S., to incentives for…
CNBC
Congress may revisit the expanded child tax credit in the lame duck session. But terms may not be as generous as in 2021
As Congress races to get as much done as possible this month before a new session begins, it may consider reupping the expanded child tax credit. The more generous 2021 credit was instrumental in helping more children out of poverty. Yet a newly expanded credit would take compromise and may...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Biden's big pandemic stimulus bill is still helping prop up pension funds nearly 2 years after it was passed
The Biden administration said that funding from the American Rescue Plan just helped save 350,000 more worker pensions.
ValueWalk
What Percentage Of Retirees Have A Million Dollars?
Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not a huge percentage of retirees end up having that much money.
CNET
Record Hike for Social Security Checks in 2023: How Much You'll Get
Inflation has wreaked havoc on American budgets in 2022, but it's going to make Social Security checks quite a bit bigger in 2023. Beginning in January, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7%, based on this year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. That's the largest hike in benefits since the all-time record of 11.2% in 1981.
What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035
The future of Social Security remains uncertain, forcing people to ask questions like, "Will Social Security run out?" According to the 2021 annual report from the Social Security board of trustees,...
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for the current tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.But the benefits that juiced refunds this year have largely lapsed, ranging from federal...
Social Security and COLA: How Much Will Benefits Boost in 2023?
With the impending close of 2022, you might be making resolutions for the new year, including keeping a closer eye on what's in store for Social Security and the cost-of-living adjustment -- sometimes...
CNBC
If you’re ‘unretiring,’ review your Social Security benefits. There’s a ‘surprise that people want to avoid’
With prices at record highs, and job openings still abundant, returning to work after retirement may be a tempting way to boost your income. If you're already collecting Social Security retirement benefits, there are a few things you may want to know first. A combination of high inflation and plentiful...
