The Hill

Negotiators dig in over tax credits in spending bill

Tax credits for individuals and businesses are up for grabs as negotiations on a year-end spending deal come down to the wire.  The possible credits range from an expansion of the child tax credit (CTC), which was beefed up during the pandemic and ate away at child poverty rates in the U.S., to incentives for…
ValueWalk

What Percentage Of Retirees Have A Million Dollars?

Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not a huge percentage of retirees end up having that much money.
CNET

Record Hike for Social Security Checks in 2023: How Much You'll Get

Inflation has wreaked havoc on American budgets in 2022, but it's going to make Social Security checks quite a bit bigger in 2023. Beginning in January, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7%, based on this year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. That's the largest hike in benefits since the all-time record of 11.2% in 1981.
CBS Sacramento

Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for the current tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.But the benefits that juiced refunds this year have largely lapsed, ranging from federal...
