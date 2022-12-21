ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Red 40 food dye in Skittles, Doritos and more trigger bowel diseases: study

Maybe don’t “taste the rainbow.” A new study published in the journal Nature Communications has revealed that a common red dye in food can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, which affect some three million Americans, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The additive, denoted as Red 40 or Allura red on ingredients label, is the most prevalent dye used in many popular snacks and drinks, including Skittles, Doritos and Pepsi, as well as some cosmetics. While the use of food coloring has increased over the years, studies on its effect in the gut are few thus far. “What we have...
DOPE Quick Reads

Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study

Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol

Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
MedicalXpress

Nerve block an effective treatment for painful shoulder condition

Treating the painful shoulder condition adhesive capsulitis with a nerve block is a safe, simple and effective treatment, according to recent results from a Flinders-led clinical trial. Also known as frozen shoulder, adhesive capsulitis is a common shoulder condition is unknown and current that results in stiffness and pain in...
McKnight's

A holiday breakroom dilemma: Healthcare workers weigh in on limits to free treats

How many free treats is it socially acceptable to nab in the breakroom? Given the chance to voice their opinions on this topic, healthcare workers had a lot to say. In a humorous study published in the Christmas issue of The BMJ, investigators surveyed 1,874 British healthcare workers and academics over a four-week period.
McKnight's

Study confirms effectiveness of bivalent COVID booster; AHCA helps spread word

Nursing homes have been doing an impressive job in making sure residents are up-to-date with COVID-19 shots and protected from serious illness this winter, federal data show. And for those who want to encourage more residents and staff to get the bivalent booster vaccine, there are new data and support materials to be shared.
TODAY.com

Woman thought she had a canker sore for 6 months. It was tongue cancer

For several weeks, Mari Henderson felt a canker sore on the left side of her tongue. It seemed annoying but she thought it might simply disappear. Then she read an article about a woman with the same symptoms. Reading that article encouraged Henderson to see a doctor. “This is a...
newsy.com

Doctors Warn Of Health Impacts The Cold Has On The Body

Joggers in Tennessee are running out the clock ahead of winter wind chill warnings and plummeting temperatures expected Friday. "If it's really cold like single digits, it hurts when you breathe," one jogger said. "That's the hardest part about running in the cold." Cold temperatures stress the human body in...
TENNESSEE STATE
Healthline

Identifying Molly: The Forms, Effects, and Safety

MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) has a reputation as a party and club drug. It’s known for boosting mood, energy, compassion, and sensory perception, as well as for its hallucinogenic effects. Generally, MDMA is taken in capsules, although it also comes in liquid or powder forms. Also called “molly,” MDMA is illegal...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccination shown to protect people with blood cancer

People suffering from blood cancer often have a weak immune system, putting them at higher risk of falling seriously ill with COVID-19. Some cancer therapies, moreover, result in these patients forming few or no antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after COVID-19 vaccination. However, vaccination can also activate so-called T cells, which are responsible particularly for the long-term immune response.
studyfinds.org

Average adult gets sick 3 times each year, and spouses are ‘most annoying’ patients

NEW YORK — Being sick is no fun, but three in four Americans recently surveyed (74%) have secretly enjoyed being sick and staying home. A recent survey of 2,000 homeowners finds that 41 percent use this time to do some easy cleaning around the house, while 40 percent disconnect and unplug from the internet and social media.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

‘Optimal aging’ study offers insights for senior living

“Healthcare” may be one of the great oxymorons of our time. Sick care would seem to be a far better descriptor of what’s really taking place. It’s certainly what’s generally happening in hospitals, and, to a large degree, in nursing facilities. Truth be told, there’s more sick care being delivered in senior living than many in the field would care to admit.
MedicalXpress

Study unveils neural pathway promoting regeneration after traumatic injuries

Studies exploring the neural processes involved in cell regeneration are of crucial importance, as they could pave the way towards the development of more effective treatments for many pathologies associated with the mutations or deterioration of cells. Microglia, the brain's resident immune cells, become active in response to pathologies, sometimes leading to chronic inflammation and the scarring of tissue.
psychologytoday.com

Your Brain on Stress

Both chronic and everyday stress affect our brain and cognitive functioning. Response to stress may be sex-related. Additional stress from the holiday season can be managed and/or avoided. Long-term stress effects on the brain. Research on stress and its effect on the body and brain has been done for many...
physiciansweekly.com

Hemodynamically-Guided Heart Failure Across Ejection Fraction Spectrum

The following is a summary of “Obesity Status and Physical Rehabilitation in Older Patients Hospitalized With Acute HF: Insights From REHAB-HF” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Peters et al. The reduction of heart failure (HF) hospitalizations in patients with New York Heart Association...

Comments / 0

Community Policy