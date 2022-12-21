Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Just 2 coffees a day can double risk of heart death for people with very high blood pressure
DALLAS — Two coffees may be too much for people with extremely high blood pressure, a new study warns. Researchers with the American Heart Association have found that consuming two cups of coffee daily doubles the risk of heart death among people dealing with severe hypertension. Researchers studied 18,600...
Red 40 food dye in Skittles, Doritos and more trigger bowel diseases: study
Maybe don’t “taste the rainbow.” A new study published in the journal Nature Communications has revealed that a common red dye in food can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, which affect some three million Americans, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The additive, denoted as Red 40 or Allura red on ingredients label, is the most prevalent dye used in many popular snacks and drinks, including Skittles, Doritos and Pepsi, as well as some cosmetics. While the use of food coloring has increased over the years, studies on its effect in the gut are few thus far. “What we have...
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
MedicalXpress
Nerve block an effective treatment for painful shoulder condition
Treating the painful shoulder condition adhesive capsulitis with a nerve block is a safe, simple and effective treatment, according to recent results from a Flinders-led clinical trial. Also known as frozen shoulder, adhesive capsulitis is a common shoulder condition is unknown and current that results in stiffness and pain in...
McKnight's
A holiday breakroom dilemma: Healthcare workers weigh in on limits to free treats
How many free treats is it socially acceptable to nab in the breakroom? Given the chance to voice their opinions on this topic, healthcare workers had a lot to say. In a humorous study published in the Christmas issue of The BMJ, investigators surveyed 1,874 British healthcare workers and academics over a four-week period.
Researchers found that women under 35 might have higher risk of ischemic stroke than men
According to a large study of 16 international stroke studies, young women under 35 are 44 times more likely to suffer a stroke than men. The results of ischemic strokes, which occur when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain, often are worse for women than they are for men. Ischemic strokes account for 87 percent of all strokes.
McKnight's
Study confirms effectiveness of bivalent COVID booster; AHCA helps spread word
Nursing homes have been doing an impressive job in making sure residents are up-to-date with COVID-19 shots and protected from serious illness this winter, federal data show. And for those who want to encourage more residents and staff to get the bivalent booster vaccine, there are new data and support materials to be shared.
TODAY.com
Woman thought she had a canker sore for 6 months. It was tongue cancer
For several weeks, Mari Henderson felt a canker sore on the left side of her tongue. It seemed annoying but she thought it might simply disappear. Then she read an article about a woman with the same symptoms. Reading that article encouraged Henderson to see a doctor. “This is a...
All the Healthy Benefits of Almonds, the Superfood Nut to Snack on Daily
New research finds yet another reason to eat almonds: gut health!
newsy.com
Doctors Warn Of Health Impacts The Cold Has On The Body
Joggers in Tennessee are running out the clock ahead of winter wind chill warnings and plummeting temperatures expected Friday. "If it's really cold like single digits, it hurts when you breathe," one jogger said. "That's the hardest part about running in the cold." Cold temperatures stress the human body in...
Healthline
Identifying Molly: The Forms, Effects, and Safety
MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) has a reputation as a party and club drug. It’s known for boosting mood, energy, compassion, and sensory perception, as well as for its hallucinogenic effects. Generally, MDMA is taken in capsules, although it also comes in liquid or powder forms. Also called “molly,” MDMA is illegal...
After getting a Cold, man suddenly realized that he lost one of his senses
Adrian Wellock is a British man who is unable to taste anything. This condition, known as ageusia, is extremely rare, and it has had a significant impact on Wellock's life.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccination shown to protect people with blood cancer
People suffering from blood cancer often have a weak immune system, putting them at higher risk of falling seriously ill with COVID-19. Some cancer therapies, moreover, result in these patients forming few or no antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after COVID-19 vaccination. However, vaccination can also activate so-called T cells, which are responsible particularly for the long-term immune response.
studyfinds.org
Average adult gets sick 3 times each year, and spouses are ‘most annoying’ patients
NEW YORK — Being sick is no fun, but three in four Americans recently surveyed (74%) have secretly enjoyed being sick and staying home. A recent survey of 2,000 homeowners finds that 41 percent use this time to do some easy cleaning around the house, while 40 percent disconnect and unplug from the internet and social media.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Optimal aging’ study offers insights for senior living
“Healthcare” may be one of the great oxymorons of our time. Sick care would seem to be a far better descriptor of what’s really taking place. It’s certainly what’s generally happening in hospitals, and, to a large degree, in nursing facilities. Truth be told, there’s more sick care being delivered in senior living than many in the field would care to admit.
MedicalXpress
Study unveils neural pathway promoting regeneration after traumatic injuries
Studies exploring the neural processes involved in cell regeneration are of crucial importance, as they could pave the way towards the development of more effective treatments for many pathologies associated with the mutations or deterioration of cells. Microglia, the brain's resident immune cells, become active in response to pathologies, sometimes leading to chronic inflammation and the scarring of tissue.
psychologytoday.com
Your Brain on Stress
Both chronic and everyday stress affect our brain and cognitive functioning. Response to stress may be sex-related. Additional stress from the holiday season can be managed and/or avoided. Long-term stress effects on the brain. Research on stress and its effect on the body and brain has been done for many...
physiciansweekly.com
Hemodynamically-Guided Heart Failure Across Ejection Fraction Spectrum
The following is a summary of “Obesity Status and Physical Rehabilitation in Older Patients Hospitalized With Acute HF: Insights From REHAB-HF” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Peters et al. The reduction of heart failure (HF) hospitalizations in patients with New York Heart Association...
