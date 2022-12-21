Liverpool report: Real Madrid confident Jude Bellingham will snub Premier League for Spain

Real Madrid are confident of beating four Premier League clubs to the signature of England star Jude Bellingham, say reports.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder enjoyed an impressive World Cup with the Three Lions and has attracted interest from a collection of Europe’s elite sides.

Among them are Premier League quartet Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Liverpool are looking for new recruits in midfield (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

However, The Sun reports that Real Madrid believe they will close a deal worth more than £100 million to take the 19-year-old to the Spanish capital.

Liverpool are desperate to sign the youngster and City are prepared to increase their bid to bring him in, but the Merengues think that the chance to become a Real icon will prove too tempting for Bellingham to resist.

The former Birmingham City prodigy joined Dortmund in 2020 and has excelled in Germany, scoring 19 goals in 112 games for his club.

Bellingham has a contract until 2025 with the Bundesliga side, but they could find it hard to resist offers under such intense interest.

The central midfielder is valued at £87.5m by Transfermarkt , although that valuation may rise in the wake of an impressive campaign in Qatar.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group – though Jurgen Klopp's agent has denied that the manager could also be leaving Merseyside .

The club's big transfer target is apparently Jude Bellingham – but Real Madrid are after the young England star , too. There are other targets in midfield, too: Yunus Musah of Valencia is on the radar , while Sofyan Amrabat is being looked at . Liverpool could well enquire about Declan Rice , while Mohammed Kudus is in the frame for a move, too.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez is a target for Real Madrid .