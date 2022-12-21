Read full article on original website
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn
CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The US's experimental 'lightning carriers' are 'much more capable' than China's current carriers, US admiral says
An amphibious assault ship loaded with more than a dozen F-35Bs "just is a very versatile instrument," the head of the US Navy's 7th Fleet said.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
LAURA INGRAHAM: China doesn't have to invade the United States to subdue and change us
Laura Ingraham discussed how Biden is cozying up to the CCP and how China has already pervaded many areas of America on "The Ingraham Angle."
No more Canada nice: Ottawa gets tough with Beijing
China’s rise ought to result in a carefully calibrated balancing dynamic that blunts China’s more dangerous power plays and nothing more.
TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Survivor of communist China warns CCP will use 'any means necessary' to end protests before ceding control
Survivor of Mao's revolution Xi Van Fleet described the uprising in China as a 'watershed' moment but fears it won't lead to the CCP's undoing as experts predict.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
