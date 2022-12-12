Read full article on original website
Related
Russian sausage tycoon and lawmaker dies after three-story fall in India
Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov has died in India after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police. Clare Sebastian has more.
Tourists flee amid flash floods at this World Heritage Site
Sudden flooding caused immediate evacuation for tourists visiting a World Heritage Site in Petra, Jordan.
Flight delayed or canceled? Travel expert shares her tips
Katy Nastro, spokesperson for Scott's Cheap Flights, shares her tips on what to do if your flight is delayed or canceled.
CNN
1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0